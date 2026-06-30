Arizona Cardinals Earn Shocking Offseason Grade From Experts

Not much is expected around the NFL of the Arizona Cardinals. For many, it’s a sign of frustration with how the last couple of years, and now how the 2026 offseason has gone for the team.

Certainly, there are moves to like and dislike with any team’s offseason. It’s just that in the case of the Cardinals, the experts seem to agree that there were more missteps than successful moves. That includes Seth Walder of ESPN, who recently gave Arizona a “D” grade for its offseason.

Walder began by highlighting three moves. That’s the biggest move by moving on from Kyler Murray. Then, the move he liked, was signing Isaac Seumalo at guard. Finally, the move he disliked, was drafting Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall.

Walder felt like the Cardinals could have handled the Murray release better. In particular, if they had been more creative with his financials, there may have been an opportunity to trade him and get some return, instead of just simply releasing him. On top of that, he feels, as many do, that drafting a running back No. 3 overall is too high.

“Let me be clear — Love is an exceptional running back prospect,” Walder wrote. “But to take any running back at No. 3 flies in the face of positional value, or lack thereof. The running back position doesn’t move the needle all that much. Even when running backs do hit early in the draft, they deliver less surplus value than other positions (because they are otherwise so cheap to sign and therefore immediately expensive even on rookie deals), and the opportunity cost of finding an elite player at a position you can’t land in free agency (like offensive tackle) is substantial.”

All of that led to the “D” grade for Arizona. It’s not a great place to be for the time being, but games are played on the field and the Cardinals can prove Walder wrong there.

Some Think the Arizona Cardinals are Tanking

If the offseason has seemed bad for the Arizona Cardinals, there might be a reason for that. Some people around the NFL, including an anonymous GM and agent, shared earlier this offseason that they believe the Cardinals are actually tanking.

“They’re tanking, bro,” the general manager said. “They aren’t even hiding it.”

The idea behind tanking would be that it helps the Cardinals get ready for the 2027 NFL Draft. That’s bound to be a quarterback-heavy draft. So, Arizona likely wants a chance to do a complete rebuild with whatever quarterback they may choose.

“It’s all about 2027 for Arizona,” an agent said. “It’s between them and the Jets (for the top pick). They want LaFleur to have his pick of anyone he wants.”

The Cardinals Have Multiple Contracts to Still Figure Out

The reality for the Arizona Cardinals is that they still have several contract extensions to figure out. So, for the time being, their offseason isn’t over.

Perhaps the most high-profile of those extensions is for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He has one-year left on his deal and held out from the voluntary portion of the offseason program, making it clear that he wants a new deal. However, the two sides don’t appear to be close.

Then, there is star wide receiver Michael Wilson. Coming off a 1,000-yard season, he won’t be cheap. However, he might also be incredibly important to lock up for whoever does end up being the long-term answer at quarterback.

Finally, the Cardinals need to figure out a deal for left tackle Paris Johnson. It was recently reported that he’s looking for something that would pay around $40 million annually, which feels high. Still, like Wilson at wide receiver, having other key players on offense matters for a potentially young quarterback coming in. So, getting Johnson locked down also matters.

All of that has the chance to reshape how the Cardinals are viewed this offseason. It’s just a matter of getting those deals done or not.