Michael Wilson Sends Message to Arizona Cardinals Fans After Signing Three-Year Extension

The Arizona Cardinals officially extended wide receiver Michael Wilson just 10 days before the regular season began. The team posted a photo of the receiver signing his three-year, $75 million contract extension on X.

After signing his extension, Wilson sent a message to Cardinals fans.

“Red Sea, deal just got done, can’t wait for the 2026 season,” said Wilson in a video posted by the team’s X account. “I’m so thankful for the organization, the state of Arizona, all of the fans, and just the people that have supported me throughout my life.

“This is a massive moment for me and my family. Can’t wait to prove why this contract happened and hope to see you guys in three weeks for the first home game. Come on, let’s go Cards, it’s going to be a great year.”

The Cardinals’ home opener is September 20, when they host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Signs Three-Year Extension

One of the Cardinals’ top priorities was to secure a contract extension for Michael Wilson. Wilson was coming off a season in which he caught 78 passes for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

While it took a while, the two sides eventually hammered out a deal before the season started. Just when it appeared that Wilson might test the open market after his rookie contract expired, the two sides quickly gained movement in negotiations and accelerated toward the finish line.

With Wilson’s future in Arizona now certain, the Cardinals can turn their attention to the regular season. They’ll need him at his best to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

Cardinals Pass-Catching Core Locked Down for Multiple Seasons

Michael Wilson is now under contract through the 2029 season, giving head coach Mike LaFleur plenty of years to work with his offensive cast of playmakers.

WR Michael Wilson: 2029

TE Trey McBride: 2029

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.: 2027, plus fifth-year option for 2028

RB Jeremiyah Love: 2029, plus fifth-year option for 2030

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur described Wilson as a special player who’s just scratching the surface of his potential in the NFL. LaFleur will be tasked with getting more out of the fourth-year receiver, as he’ll handle the offensive playcalling duties on game day.

The Cardinals offense will have plenty of mouths to feed. In addition to Wilson, the Cardinals have an All-Pro tight end in Trey McBride, a former No. 4 overall pick in Marvin Harrison Jr., and a former No. 3 overall pick in Jeremiyah Love.

But if LaFleur can make it work, especially with a journeyman vet under center in Jacoby Brissett, the offense should be as great as Wilson believes it will be.

For general manager Monti Ossenfort and the front office, their task is finding the right quarterback to make good on their $75 million investment in Wilson. That’s the final step in building the right offense to make the Cardinals a contending team once again.