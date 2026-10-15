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Caleb Williams Injury Announcement Changes Falcons’ Chances vs. Bears

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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons will be seeking a bounceback win in Week 6. They took a tough defeat in overtime on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’ll be easier said than done, though, because they’re taking on the Chicago Bears. And ‘Da Bears’ look like they’ll be getting their quarterback Caleb Williams back.

A few weeks ago, it looked like Williams might be out for a very long time.

Now, though, things are looking up for Chicago — and if Williams is indeed back from his injury absence, it makes things a lot tougher for the Falcons on Sunday.

Caleb Williams Injury Update

The Bears released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, and it was big news.

Williams was listed as a full participant in practice.

It’s worth noting that the Bears didn’t actually have a practice. It was a walk-through with an estimated practice report. So Chicago will be hoping that Williams’ Thursday participation matches his Wednesday estimate.

But they wouldn’t have estimated Williams as full unless he really was just about healthy.

As long as the rest of the week has Williams at practice, he should be good to play against the Falcons.

Bears Backup QBs

The Bears have already started both of their other quarterbacks this season.

They have Case Keenum, the veteran, and Tyson Bagent, a former Division II star. Both bring their own skillsets to the table.

Neither plays anything like Williams, though, who has absurd arm talent and mobility while also showing earlier this season that he can take over a game by running with the ball.

A Williams return raises the upside of Chicago’s offense considerably.

What Happened to Caleb Williams?

In Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, Williams took off on a scramble to his left.

As tacklers closed in, but before they reached him, Williams went down without any contact.

It was the kind of play that looks, at first, like he might’ve torn his Achilles. Given how distraught Williams was, the way he screamed, and the way he behaved once on the cart, it sure seemed like it could be a bad one.

It turned out he had just strained his hamstring, though, and while that’s tricky, it wasn’t going to be season-ending.

The Falcons likely would’ve hoped that Williams had to miss at least one more week, but that’s looking less and less likely. If Atlanta wants a bounceback win, they’ll probably have to do it by slowing down Caleb.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Caleb Williams Injury Announcement Changes Falcons’ Chances vs. Bears

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