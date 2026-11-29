Atlanta Falcons superstar Bijan Robinson is one of many NFL players representing a purpose that has greater meaning to them during Week 12.

It’s the “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative across the league, and players can represent various foundations and organizations through specially designed cleats.

Robinson is a player whose cleats may be noticed more than most, because he’s a busy running back. He’ll be hoping to run through, past and maybe even over people during the Falcons’ game on Sunday against the fierce Minnesota Vikings defense.

He’ll do that while rocking some cleats with special meaning to him.

What is the Cause on Bijan Robinson’s Cleats?

Bijan Robinson is representing his own organization on his cleats, the Bijan Robinson Foundation, with a specific cause.

The cause is called BijanReads.

According to the NFL’s official website: “The BijanReads initiative aims to increase literacy rates by creating engaging experiences and content that inspire a love of reading. Bijan is proud to continue bringing awareness to the literacy crisis.”

Bijan’s own website shares this information:

By third grade, students who are not reading at or above grade level are more likely to drop out of high school, leading to higher rates of poverty and increasing the likelihood that future generations experience the same challenges. Investing in youth literacy is a crucial investment in the future — for all of us.

This is a relatively new foundation for Bijan, with plans to launch two programs — Bedtime Stories With Bijan and Book Club With Bijan.

You can learn more about his cause at this link to his website.

Bijan Robinson Needs These Cleats on Sunday

Robinson will be hoping that these cleats are particularly potent on Sunday.

The Vikings’ defense across from him is one of the fiercest in the league.

For the Falcons to have a chance of winning, Bijan will need to shine bright while wearing his meaningful cleats.