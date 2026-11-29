The Atlanta Falcons made a surprising move on Saturday.

They waived Tua Tagovailoa, the left-handed backup quarterback, and he is likely to pass through waivers and end up as a free agent.

While it had been suggested earlier this season that these sides might part ways, this particular move came at a bit of an out-of-the-blue time on the football calendar.

The Falcons were likely contemplating this for a while, and they decided for whatever reason to push the move across the finish line this weekend.

Atlanta could still rally in the meager NFC South Division, but the Falcons don’t seem to be planning to replace Michael Penix Jr. — they were simply ready to move on from Tua.

Why Did Falcons Part With Tua Tagovailoa?

It’s sounding like there really isn’t some big or dramatic reason here but rather a simple one.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said this on Sunday morning:

“Really just made sense at this point for the two sides to move on.”

Tagovailoa leaves without having ever started a game for Atlanta.

He was supposed to start Week 1 with Penix still recovering from his 2025 season-ending injury, but Tagovailoa got hurt at the Thursday practice of that first week and never got to be QB1.

His most notable participation this season came against the Baltimore Ravens in primetime, when Penix went out with an injury and Tagovailoa threw the interception that ended the game in overtime.

Tagovailoa has fallen a long ways since his potent days with the Miami Dolphins. It’s not clear where he’ll go from here.

Will Falcons Replace Tua Tagovailoa?

For Week 12, Andy Dalton will be the QB2 behind Penix.

The question becomes what happens next, and that’s more fascinating.

In the same report that Rapoport spoke about Tagovailoa on Sunday, he also said the Falcons are joining “13 other teams” that are interested in Daniel Jones.

Jones was recently cut by the Colts, and he’s got more recent starting experience than Tagovailoa.

It’s not immediately clear what Jones would do for Atlanta. Unless they want to replace Penix — and maybe they do, but that’s not clear — signing Jones doesn’t gain them much for this season. It’s also not obvious why Jones would want to come to the Falcons, at least as far as role and competitiveness are concerned.

But it’s interesting that not only did the Falcons cut Tua but they already want to fill his spot.