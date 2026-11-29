The Atlanta Falcons have had a variety of backup running backs this season.

A new one emerged on Sunday: Jam Miller.

Miller got a couple of first quarter carries for Atlanta, and he’s worth knowing in case his workload continues.

He’s got a great name, which is cool, and he also has a pretty strong pedigree.

Who is Jam Miller?

Miller is a rookie running back for the Falcons, although he hasn’t been with Atlanta for most of this season.

Miller is 22 and originally from Tyler, Texas. In his high school career, Miller ran for 4,908 yards and scored 65 total touchdowns.

He was a four-star recruit and originally committed to Texas before heading to Alabama.

Miller was a solid player for the Crimson Tide, a program that always has quite the running back room.

He got noticed enough at the NFL Combine — including with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash — to get drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots at No. 245 overall.

Miller spent the preseason with the Patriots, but they cut him on August 30.

The Falcons signed Miller on Oct. 6 to their practice squad.

Sunday’s game in Week 12 is the first time Miller has been elevated to the active roster for a regular season game.

Jam Miller’s Real Name

This one is simpler than you might’ve expected.

Jam Miller’s real name is Jamarion Miller. Jam is just short for that.

Why Jam Miller Is Playing for Falcons

The Falcons remain without backup RB Brian Robinson Jr., and so they’ve been working through other backup options.

The first has been Khalil Herbert, but Atlanta apparently felt that they wanted something else on Sunday.

So they got Jam on the field for some early action to see how he was doing — he had a good first carry and a worse second one, and we’ll see if he gets more work.