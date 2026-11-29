The Atlanta Falcons would want to see growth from Michael Penix Jr. this season — and early on, he showed some of it when he came back from his knee injury and picked up a couple quick wins.

It hasn’t continued that way for Penix, though, and on Sunday in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, Penix made an inexplicable decision.

Faced off against the Vikings’ powerful defense, Penix was under pressure for much of Sunday’s game. It caused him to do something that didn’t make any sense, something that could cost Atlanta in a game it had previously seemed to have a chance to win.

Michael Penix Jr. Bizarre Decision

During the second half, Penix found himself under pressure and looked to see what he could do to throw the ball away.

Penix barely got rid of the ball, but the weirdest part was this: He threw it backward.

Like, multiple yards behind the point he was at.

That’s a fumble, a live football, and the Vikings got it.

This is the play (video at this link if it doesn’t display here):

There’s really no great way to explain that one away. Penix may have been affected by a bit of contact, but it’s still a mistake the Falcons can’t afford to have their quarterback make.

Teammates React

It sounds like Penix’s Falcons teammates didn’t love what happened — or that Penix didn’t want to deal with them.

This is what The Athletic’s Josh Kendall wrote on X:

“Michael Penix Jr. walked slowly to the bench and didn’t seem to respond to any of the teammates who offered condolences after that inexplicable play. QB coach Alex Van Pelt is sitting beside him on the bench now. Not sure Penix has spoken to anybody yet.”

For a time earlier this season, the Penix vibes were really good.

Lately, they don’t seem to be in the same place. While he made some big-time throws on Sunday, he also had some major struggles, and that bizarre mistake summed up his inability to live up to his status as the 2024 No. 8 overall pick.