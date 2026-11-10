ESPN Gives Falcons Reality Check After Trade

The Atlanta Falcons definitely still have a chance this season thanks to the fact that they reside in the brutal NFC South Division.

That didn’t stop the Falcons from trading a player, Jessie Bates, for two draft picks on Monday.

Generally, teams that are believed to be in contention don’t trade away a starting safety in the lead-up to the NFL trade deadline.

The Falcons, though, were in an interesting spot as it pertained to Bates, and it made them decide to pull that trigger on the move with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It doesn’t have to mean doom and gloom in Atlanta, and it doesn’t mean a ton of other moves are coming before the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi broke it down in an article after the Bates trade, and there’s plenty to think about.

ESPN Gives Falcons Reality Check

Raimondi pointed out the reality that a Bates trade made a lot of sense for Atlanta in the final year of his contract.

“The Falcons are 3-6, but still only one game out of first place in the NFC South,” Raimondi writes. “Atlanta still has a chance to win the division and make the playoffs, which it has not done since 2017. Bates could have helped the Falcons achieve that — he’s still playing at a very high level. But how could Atlanta turn down a second-round pick for a safety who will turn 30 years old in February?”

This move also took place in the context of a bunch of middling seasons in a row in Atlanta.

“The Falcons have gone either 8-9 or 7-10 the last five seasons,” Raimondi writes. “At some point, they need to make the football decisions that get them to a stronger, deeper roster and not just dwell in the middle like they have been, hoping to take advantage of a weak division. Atlanta was unlikely to re-sign Bates in the offseason, so why not get something substantial in return for him now rather than wait to see if the team can somehow sneak into the playoffs?”

By taking the long-term approach, the Falcons are likely hoping to pull themselves out of mediocrity.

More Moves Coming?

Falcons linebacker Christian Harris and cornerback Mike Hughes have been floated as trade candidates, but in general, the Falcons likely won’t be too busy before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Bates trade was its own specific situation, and Atlanta decided to cash in.

“Bates has also been a mentor to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.,” Raimondi writes. “The two have had lockers next to one another since Penix was a rookie in 2024. Bates has been one of Penix’s staunchest advocates. Bates will be missed on the field and off, but the Falcons decided it was an offer too good to refuse.”

Now that Bates is gone, though, it could be a relatively quiet deadline day for the Falcons.