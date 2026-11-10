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Ex-Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Could Play Big Trade Deadline Role

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Kirk Cousins
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rams defeated the Raiders 35-21. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins no longer plays for the Atlanta Falcons, but he’s a name to watch ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

The deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and Cousins appears to be very much in play in a situation of quarterback need elsewhere in the NFC.

Cousins himself now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, where he’s gotten off to a surprisingly excellent start to the season while holding off No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

But the Raiders are 4-5, and it wouldn’t be crazy to see them deal Cousins if they get a good offer — it would make it easy for them to then install Mendoza as the starter.

And one NFC team, the Minnesota Vikings, appears to very much have a need at the quarterback position.

Kirk Cousins Trade Rumors

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
GettyHENDERSON, NEVADA – AUGUST 06: QuarterbacksFernando Mendoza #15, Aidan O’Connell #12 and Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders practice during the team’s training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Health Performance Center on August 06, 2026 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cousins was named by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport in relation to the Vikings less than 24 hours before the deadline.

Minnesota got bad QB play from Carson Wentz on Monday night, and the Vikings already have Kyler Murray hurt.

On paper, it might come down to either Cousins or Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts.

“Here’s what the Vikings have; they have Kirk Cousins, who obviously played for them,” Rapoport said. “The Raiders have shown no indication that they would trade him, but at least they could call and see what is there. And then they have Daniel Jones, who obviously was in their building a couple of years ago on their practice squad, playing still for the Colts. Those are two options that could be had for draft pick compensation that wouldn’t kill the Vikings. I would expect them to at least look into it tomorrow.”

The problem with Cousins, as Rapoport said, is that the Raiders don’t seem to be in a hurry to move him. If they do, though, watch Minnesota.

Falcons Impact

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 04: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If the Raiders were to trade Cousins to the Vikings, it would move him into their conference and create the potential for a meeting down the road.

Minnesota could also seek out QB help other than Cousins or Jones if those deals don’t come through, and Atlanta does have experienced veterans Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton on the roster. They wouldn’t be the favorites to end up with the Vikings, but it wouldn’t be impossible.

Mostly, it’s been fascinating for Falcons fans to watch from afar as Cousins has rediscovered his form this season — and now it’ll be intriguing to see where he ends up.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Could Play Big Trade Deadline Role

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