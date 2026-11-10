Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors Suddenly Emerge

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kyle Pitts to a contract extension in the offseason, that appeared to be the end of his trade rumors.

Apparently that wasn’t the case. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and Pitts is back on the stage.

His offseason extension was for three years and $54 million, which didn’t feel like a bad cost but also doesn’t seem to be something that he’s currently making pay off.

It sounds like if a deal presents itself on Tuesday, the Falcons could move Pitts. Here’s the latest as of Tuesday morning.

Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall raised this idea in a new article after the Jessie Bates trade, writing this:

“The league’s trade deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET, and the most obvious trade candidate left on the roster is tight end Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft who signed a three-year, $54 million extension in the offseason. If the Falcons get an offer as good as the one they got for Bates, he could be the next player out the door.”

Bates brought back a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for the Falcons from the Jaguars, and Bates is on an expiring contract.

Pitts could certainly inspire a team to make a strong offer if they want to give the athletically gifted tight end a shot to thrive somewhere other than Atlanta.

Kyle Pitts Trade Cost

The Falcons would likely seek a draft pick (or two) in return if they deal Pitts.

“Someone might be willing to offer a quality draft pick for Pitts, and Atlanta proved Monday it is willing to listen,” Kendall writes. “The Falcons, at the moment, are slated to have three picks in the first two rounds next year (one first-rounder and two second-rounders) and one pick in each of the next five rounds. General manager Ian Cunningham has made it clear since his hiring in January he would value draft pick volume, and his background shows you why. While Cunningham was the assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2025, they drafted 34 players. Those Bears are 7-2 at the moment.”

The Falcons’ potential to trade Pitts seems to have become more possible simply because the Bates trade was a bold move for a team that’s still involved in its divisional race. Pitts would be a similarly aggressive tactic, but you can’t write that off for Atlanta now.