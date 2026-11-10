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Falcons Make Nick Folk Decision by Signing New Kicker

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Nick Folk is kicking for the Falcons for the first time this season.
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Nick Folk #6 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Nick Folk missed the kind of kick he pretty much never misses on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

It cost him his job.

Folk had made his last 107 kicks from 40 yards or in, according to the NFL Network broadcast of the Falcons’ game in Madrid.

But on his try to make it 108 in a row, Folk was no good from 38 yards out.

It wasn’t the sole reason Atlanta lost to Cincinnati, but it didn’t help.

And now back in the United States, the Falcons have found Folk’s replacement.

Falcons Make Nick Folk Decision

Atlanta Falcons v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Nick Folk #6 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with Jake Bailey #16 after making a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The first news that broke on Tuesday wasn’t technically a Folk release but rather a Falcons kicker signing to the active roster.

It’s clear what follows that — and a report from insider Jordan Schultz soon after the signing news also reported Folk’s release.

Folk is 42 years old, and this could spell the end of his time in the NFL — or maybe not.

Falcons’ New Kicker

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Jake Moody #45 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a 53 yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Falcons have signed Jake Moody off of the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. That means he goes directly onto Atlanta’s active roster and will kick this week.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Tuesday morning:

It’s a positive step for Moody, who once showed immense promise for the San Francisco 49ers, but fell off a bit after injury, and he’s been a bit of a journeyman to work his way back.

It’s certainly a big chance for Moody, who could make a case as the Falcons’ long-term kicker.

For Folk, there’s an interesting path back to the field — the Ravens, the team Moody was just swiped from.

Baltimore has starting kicker Tyler Loop on IR. That’s why they had Moody in the first place, but they were going with the elevate-from-practice-squad routine to start Moody’s time there. That left him available to be swiped by Atlanta.

And now the Ravens don’t have a kicker. Maybe they’ll give Folk a call.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons Make Nick Folk Decision by Signing New Kicker

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