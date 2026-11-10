Falcons Make Nick Folk Decision by Signing New Kicker

Nick Folk missed the kind of kick he pretty much never misses on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

It cost him his job.

Folk had made his last 107 kicks from 40 yards or in, according to the NFL Network broadcast of the Falcons’ game in Madrid.

But on his try to make it 108 in a row, Folk was no good from 38 yards out.

It wasn’t the sole reason Atlanta lost to Cincinnati, but it didn’t help.

And now back in the United States, the Falcons have found Folk’s replacement.

Falcons Make Nick Folk Decision

The first news that broke on Tuesday wasn’t technically a Folk release but rather a Falcons kicker signing to the active roster.

It’s clear what follows that — and a report from insider Jordan Schultz soon after the signing news also reported Folk’s release.

Folk is 42 years old, and this could spell the end of his time in the NFL — or maybe not.

Falcons’ New Kicker

The Falcons have signed Jake Moody off of the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. That means he goes directly onto Atlanta’s active roster and will kick this week.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Tuesday morning:

Sources: The #Falcons are signing K Jake Moody off the #Ravens practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster. Moody hit a 53-yard FG for Baltimore on Sunday and is now poised to take over in Atlanta. https://t.co/QJ5Z1m23EJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

It’s a positive step for Moody, who once showed immense promise for the San Francisco 49ers, but fell off a bit after injury, and he’s been a bit of a journeyman to work his way back.

It’s certainly a big chance for Moody, who could make a case as the Falcons’ long-term kicker.

For Folk, there’s an interesting path back to the field — the Ravens, the team Moody was just swiped from.

Baltimore has starting kicker Tyler Loop on IR. That’s why they had Moody in the first place, but they were going with the elevate-from-practice-squad routine to start Moody’s time there. That left him available to be swiped by Atlanta.

And now the Ravens don’t have a kicker. Maybe they’ll give Folk a call.