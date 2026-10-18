Is Caleb Williams Playing Today? QB Injury Status for Falcons-Bears Week 6 Game

Caleb Williams is the kind of player who can change a whole game by being available.

The Atlanta Falcons are certainly well aware of that as they prepare to play the Chicago Bears and their previously injured QB in Week 6 on Sunday.

Williams missed the last three games with a hamstring injury for Chicago, which meant that it was no sure thing that he’d play against Atlanta.

The Bears also listed Williams as questionable on their final injury report on Friday, leaving some doubt.

But the Falcons surely spent the whole week preparing as if Williams would play. He’s too much of a game-changing talent to take any other approach to preparations for the Bears.

And it turns out that Atlanta better hope it focused correctly on Williams.

Is Caleb Williams Playing Today?

The expectation is that Williams will indeed play on Sunday in Week 6 for the Bears against the Falcons.

ESPN’s report on Saturday night was that the Bears are “planning to start” Williams.

He missed three weeks with what has now been termed a torn hamstring, but he practiced in full all three days in the lead-up to Week 6.

He was injured on a scramble against the Minnesota Vikings, a play on which Williams went down without contact and was initially feared to have done something worse that would’ve kept him out longer.

Now, though, it looks like he’s good to go to make a return to the field.

ESPN reported: “Williams took starter reps at practice, according to sources, another indication that he’s set to return. After the Wednesday walk-through, sources said he looked like himself during the Thursday and Friday practice with no issues.”

Bears QB Depth Chart

Williams will return to his spot atop the quarterback depth chart for Chicago.

He will be backed up by Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum.

Keenum started the first game that Williams missed, and then Bagent started the next two.

Falcons Outlook

The Falcons would’ve had a much better chance on paper of beating the Bears if Williams didn’t play, but they don’t play the games on paper anyway.

Atlanta will have to account for Williams’ running ability, but it’ll be fascinating to see if the Bears’ QB commits to being mobile in his first game back from a painful hamstring injury.

If Williams’ mobility is limited or cautious, that helps the Falcons focus more on his top targets like Luther Burden and Rome Odunze.

But Williams simply has a lot more natural talent than his backups. His return definitively makes it tougher for the Falcons to win on Sunday.