Kyle Monangai Injury Update to Playing Status vs. Falcons Changes Bears’ RB Depth Chart

Kyle Monangai’s stat line from two weeks ago still looms large. The Chicago Bears gave their second-year running back a whopping 30 carries in one game, the kind of stat that doesn’t normally exist anymore.

The problem is that since then, Monangai hasn’t been available. He’s injured, and that remains the case heading into Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

If Monangai were to play, the Falcons would have to be ready for a Bears offense that wants to ground and pound.

But if Monangai doesn’t play, the Bears’ rushing attack gets way worse, and Atlanta is better off focusing on the pass.

Kyle Monangai Injury Update

Bears head coach Ben Johnson shared on Friday that Monangai is “still week-to-week,” according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

That would suggest that he isn’t ready this week, but the Bears aren’t placing Monangai on IR, which points to them bringing him back before he misses four games (Sunday would be his second missed game if he’s out).

Johnson added that Monangai is “trending in the right direction.”

He’s been out with both a thumb and a toe injury listed on the report.

Few non-Caleb injury updates from Ben Johnson

-Kyle Monangai still week-to-week, avoids IR. “Trending in the right direction.”

-Feels good about Kyler Gordon coming off PUP, whether it’s this week or next week. Johnson mentioned the 21-day return to practice window Wednesday and previously to be able to “truly evaluate where he’s at physically.” Gordon has until Oct. 21 to be activated onto the 53.

-“A chance” Ozzy Trapilo could make his season debut in ATL. “We think he’s really close.” — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 16, 2026

Monangai had run 60 times through four games for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Without the 2025 seventh-round pick, the Bears’ rushing attack looks different.

Bears RB Depth Chart

Without Monangai, the Bears have two main healthy running backs.

D’Andre Swift would lead the backfield, and Roschon Johnson would also get work.

All told, the Bears had 81 rushing yards in Week 5, their third-lowest total under Johnson. That’s what not having Monangai caused for them.

Falcons Impact

The key for Atlanta will be not only Monangai but also Bears starting QB Caleb Williams.

If Williams is back but Monangai is out, the Falcons simply have to respect the pass a lot more than the run.

Williams is usually capable of the RB run, but coming off a hamstring injury, that seems like it would be less a part of what he does in Week 6 than usual.

If Williams and Monangai are both out, the Falcons get a huge break in who they’d face across from them.

Williams certainly seems more likely to play than Monangai, which is the kind of outcome that will put some serious pressure on Atlanta’s defense to deliver.