Lamar Jackson Week 5 Playing Status Official With Injury Update for Falcons-Ravens SNF

The Baltimore Ravens have made their final decision on Lamar Jackson for Week 5, when the two-time MVP quarterback would line up to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson, with an ankle sprain, was a question mark from the moment he didn’t play in the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the Ravens’ most recent win.

And it turns out, the question was too loud. Jackson’s status has been determined, and it’s good news for the Falcons, not the Ravens.

Is Lamar Jackson Playing This Week?

No, Jackson won’t be playing in Week 5.

The Ravens ruled him out on Friday, with head coach Jesse Minter revealing that news to reporters.

Jackson hadn’t practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, which certainly hinted at such a call, and Minter made it official in his press conference.

What’s Lamar Jackson’s Injury?

Jackson has an ankle sprain, but it’s not a garden-variety ankle sprain. Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport described it as “unconventional.”

Rapoport doubled down in an appearance on SportsCenter on Friday morning, saying this:

“It’s not high. It’s not low. It’s kind of a rare ankle sprain. Has not been able to practice yet this week.”

If that’s confusing to you, don’t worry — it’s confusing to a lot of football fans at the moment.

But apparently the “rare” injury is enough to keep Jackson out of action this week.

Rapoport had previously described it as an “outside chance” that Jackson would play in Week 5. Evidently that hasn’t come to fruition.

Who is Ravens’ Backup QB?

The Falcons will instead have to contend with Tyler Huntley, the QB that many call “Snoop.”

Huntley is a veteran with plenty of experience filling in as a starter in the NFL, including last season for the Ravens and Jackson.

He’s also mobile, so although he isn’t Jackson, Huntley allows the Ravens to run a similar offense when he’s in the game.

Things get particularly questionable if Huntley were to get hurt, though. His backup for Sunday will be undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who impressed in the preseason and training camp but has never gotten into a regular season NFL game.

The Ravens had Cooper Rush as the backup to begin last season, but that didn’t work and they called upon Huntley, and now they’ve stuck with Snoop for this season.

Baltimore, of course, wouldn’t have wanted to use Huntley at any point. But now he’s tasked with beating a Falcons team that has won two games in a row.

There certainly won’t be anyone in Atlanta complaining about the fact that they don’t have to face Jackson.