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Olamide Zaccheaus Injury Update: Falcons WR Leaves Game, Challenges Depth Chart

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Bengals wide receiver #6 Bryan Cook tackes Falcons' wide receiver #14 Olamide Zaccheaus during the 2026 NFL Madrid Game American football match between Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, on November 8, 2026. The National Football League return to Madrid with this 2026 NFL regular season game for the second time following 2025 first edition at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP via Getty Images)

Olamide Zaccheaus had a more important role than usual on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

Zaccheaus wasn’t just a potential gadget player and slot receiver. He also had to take on kick and punt return duties during Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

That’s because Zachariah Branch was already out for the game due to injury. He got hurt a week ago.

That left Zaccheaus back doing returns, but that also set him up to get hurt during the third quarter.

Update: Zaccheaus returned to the game.

Olamide Zaccheaus Injury Update

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 of the Atlanta Falcons takes the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Zaccheaus received a punt to start the third quarter on Sunday. It was his first time back there, because the Bengals hadn’t punted in the first half.

The Bengals swarmed the Falcons’ punt returner and hit him hard.

Zaccheaus was driven into the turf. His helmet appeared to be pushed into the ground.

The NFL Network broadcast showed Zaccheaus after the play with his helmet off, grimacing and squinting a bit.

The suggestion would be that it was a head injury.

Zaccheaus was taken to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

Olamide Zaccheaus Replacement

Olamide Zaccheaus catches a pass during training camp for the Falcons.
GettyFLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA – JULY 29: Olamide Zaccheaus #14 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills during training camp at IBM Performance Field on July 29, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

With Branch and now Zaccheaus both injured, the Falcons have to figure out what they’re doing in various situations.

The punt return duties might go to Beaux Collins, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Khalil Herbert has already done some kick returning and should continue to do so.

The No. 3 WR role behind Drake London and Jahan Dotson probably goes to Chris Blair, although don’t be surprised to see Atlanta simply use more multiple-TE sets.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Olamide Zaccheaus Injury Update: Falcons WR Leaves Game, Challenges Depth Chart

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