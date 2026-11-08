Olamide Zaccheaus Injury Update: Falcons WR Leaves Game, Challenges Depth Chart

Olamide Zaccheaus had a more important role than usual on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

Zaccheaus wasn’t just a potential gadget player and slot receiver. He also had to take on kick and punt return duties during Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

That’s because Zachariah Branch was already out for the game due to injury. He got hurt a week ago.

That left Zaccheaus back doing returns, but that also set him up to get hurt during the third quarter.

Update: Zaccheaus returned to the game.

Olamide Zaccheaus Injury Update

Zaccheaus received a punt to start the third quarter on Sunday. It was his first time back there, because the Bengals hadn’t punted in the first half.

The Bengals swarmed the Falcons’ punt returner and hit him hard.

Zaccheaus was driven into the turf. His helmet appeared to be pushed into the ground.

The NFL Network broadcast showed Zaccheaus after the play with his helmet off, grimacing and squinting a bit.

The suggestion would be that it was a head injury.

Zaccheaus was taken to the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

Olamide Zaccheaus Replacement

With Branch and now Zaccheaus both injured, the Falcons have to figure out what they’re doing in various situations.

The punt return duties might go to Beaux Collins, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Khalil Herbert has already done some kick returning and should continue to do so.

The No. 3 WR role behind Drake London and Jahan Dotson probably goes to Chris Blair, although don’t be surprised to see Atlanta simply use more multiple-TE sets.