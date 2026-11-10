Ravens Get Clear Message on Playoff Hopes After Brissett Trade

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot to clean up if they want to sniff the playoffs.

Making the playoffs will be challenging considering who is in their division. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for first place in the AFC North at 6-2.

“It goes without saying that the Ravens aren’t where they want to be or where pundits and oddsmakers expected them to be heading into Week 10,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “The Ravens (4-5) have lost four in a row, the past three by a combined score of 104-33, to fall to last place in the AFC North and the 10th seed in the conference.”

Brissett Trade Brings Optimism

Is Jacoby Brissett a perfect quarterback? By no means. Is he better than the quarterbacks that have been on the field for the Ravens outside of Lamar Jackson? Absolutely.

Competent quarterback play could keep the Ravens afloat in their playoff hopes.

“The veteran quarterback, who turns 34 next month, arrived in Baltimore over the weekend to begin a crash course in Declan Doyle’s offense,” The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn wrote. “[Head Coach] Jesse Minter expects him to ‘hit the ground running,’ likely to debut as a Raven next Monday night versus the winless Chargers. Don’t expect a group firing like the best of what we saw behind a healthy Lamar Jackson earlier this year. But with Brissett, an 11-year veteran gunslinger, the Ravens should have enough juice to score more than one touchdown – something they haven’t done since Week 5.”

After all, Lamar Jackson may make a return to the field this season if the Baltimore Ravens can win some games.

The Baltimore Ravens Have Struggled Defensively

The Baltimore Ravens rank 15th in total defense so far in the 2026 season. They rank 23rd in passing defense and 11th in rushing defense.

It’s easy for the defense to give up big plays when they are out on the field all the time. Unfortunately, the Baltimore Ravens’ offense has been unable to stay on the field.

“Through nine games, the Ravens rank 26th in points per game allowed (26.2) and 23rd in passing yards allowed,” Cohn wrote. “Three straight weeks allowing 30-plus points, Baltimore’s defense still ranks 14th in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), meaning the Ravens aren’t hopeless. After nine weeks, Minter said it’s time to tinker with playing time and scheme.”