Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Predicted to Sign Record-Breaking Extension

The Baltimore Ravens are tough to watch. It should amaze everyone how bad this team is without Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a tough loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-10. If anyone wanted to know how valuable Lamar Jackson is, just rewatch the game.

The two-time MVP missed three games due to an ankle against the Tennessee Titans. On the Ravens’ first play of the game against the Buffalo Bills, Jackson dislocated his thumb.

“The Ravens have made it crystal clear all along that they want to sign Jackson to a contract extension,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “He is under contract through next season, but his salary cap number rises to approximately $84 million without a new deal,”

Jackson Predicted to Sign Record-Breaking Contract With Ravens

The Ravens will revisit contract talks with the Ravens in the offseason. Both sides will have legitimate concerns.

On one side, Jackson can be concerned about the talent that’s being put around him while on the front office side, they can be concerned about Jackson’s availability.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are predicted to give him record-breaking extension.

“For the last two years the Ravens have been trying to get a long-term contract done with Jackson, and they keep pushing money down the road,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer said. “Which is why we’re at $84 million in terms of a cap hit in 2027. They’d like this offseason—because they won’t negotiate during the [NFL season] with one another—to get a long-term contract done, and I’m told the Ravens are willing to have Jackson be the highest-paid player in NFL history. Now Jackson has a no-trade clause, he has a no-franchise-tag clause, and if he would like he could be a full-blown free agent after the 2027 season at the age of 31.”

Ian Rapoport Predicts Lamar Jackson Staying in Baltimore

“I believe very strongly that Lamar Jackson wants to be in Baltimore, wants to be there long term,” Ian Rapoport said on ESPN’s “Big Day.” “There are other reasons that a deal didn’t come together before the season. I believe that is No. 1 priority in the offseason. They’ve invested a lot. He likes Baltimore. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. I believe they’ll make it work next year and beyond.”

This is yet another season where the Baltimore Ravens have had huge expectations, but they have been derailed because of Jackson’s injury.

When Jackson is on the field, he is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. We all know he is Baltimore’s lifeline as a franchise, and this was displayed last night.