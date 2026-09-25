Ravens’ OC Using New Role for Unlikely Zay Flowers Replacement

The Baltimore Ravens were always going to have to get creative to replace leading receiver Zay Flowers, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has responded by crafting a new role for an unlikely replacement for his unit’s go-to target.

Flowers remains unable to practice because of the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1. His continued absence puts the focus on the Ravens’ other wide receivers, particularly after Flowers’ fellow former first-round pick Rashod Bateman formed only an erratic rapport with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 2.

Doyle couldn’t get that connection to work, but he “had a package of plays for” for third-year pro Devontez Walker against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Walker made just one catch from two targets during a shocking 24-17 reversal for the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Yet, Doyle was still impressed by the young wideout’s work.

Doyle admitted being “really happy with how he responded to his role, and just like throughout the year, guys’ roles change. They kind of earn those roles, and he’s an example of that,” per Mink.

Walker should expect his role to finally expand when Flowers is still a doubt to suit up for the Ravens’ historic game against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro in Week 3.

Getting Walker more involved can help Jackson exploit a Cowboys’ defense allowing quarterbacks to complete 71.9 percent of their passes.

Devontez Walker an Ideal Weapon vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys have also surrendered three completions of 20-plus yards. It means there’s a potential soft spot in their deep coverage Walker’s ideally suited to punish.

He’s a natural straight-line burner with a knack for finding the end zone. The fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft offered a reminder of his vertical threat by snagging this 47-yard completion against the Saints.

Doyle can create more deep shots like this one by moving Walker around formations, using pre-snap motion and stacking him behind other receivers to earn a clean release.

One of those receivers can include another unheralded playmaker with the potential to do what Flowers does for this offense.

Declan Doyle, Ravens Still Learning to Cope Without Zay Flowers

It’s been a tough learning curve for Doyle calling the plays. He invited criticism for how he used star running back Derrick Henry in the second half against the Saints.

Doyle’s still only 30, and he showed his inexperience with a bizarre sounding answer about Henry’s usage. This awkward exchange was a reminder Doyle is still learning on the job after ceding control of the play sheet to head coach Ben Johnson with the Chicago Bears last season.

The Ravens have given Doyle the chance to run his offense the way he sees fit, but Flowers’ injury has derailed his plans somewhat. Doyle’s still learning to cope without Flowers, but the Ravens do have a few surprises to spring on the Cowboys.

One of those surprise involves turning a similar slot-style receiver with kick returner’s move skills loose in Brazil. Doyle had talked up this hidden weapon before facing the Saints, but Jackson only targeted the receiver twice last week.

That should change at the Maracanã Stadium, where the Ravens’ and the NFL’s bigger concerns are likely to be about what’s under Jackson’s feet.