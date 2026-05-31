Ravens Newcomer Has Strong Take on Stefon Diggs Rumors

Momentum is quietly building for the Baltimore Ravens to sign Stefon Diggs during the remainder of 2026 NFL free agency, so the team should pay close attention to the strong words of a newcomer who knows all about the seven-time 1,000-yard wide receiver.

Versatile veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins was part of the New England Patriots team that reached last season’s Super Bowl and also featured Diggs. Hawkins said, “Hopefully he decides to be a Raven… He brings it everyday. A true vet, hard hat everyday… Makes everyone better. Helps the WR room, knows the youngins look up to him. Leadership, pregame speeches, all that, I salute it,” per Glenn Clark of PressBox and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5.

Hawkins made his pitch on an Instagram post, but the veteran defensive back also told Clark, ‘Tell my boy, hey, come over here. He’s from Maryland. And it’s like, why not come back to the crib? It makes the most sense. I feel like we got something good going here. Let’s try to run it back. That’s good energy, man. Good teammate to play with. Keep each other going from both sides of the ball. So, it’s cool, man. I know that’s the process that he’s going through. And I know that there’s a lot of teams after him. I know that June 1st, second wave of free agency opens, so hopefully he makes a decision to become a Raven.'”

This is a bold take in favor of Diggs, who is viewed as an obvious upgrade over the last All-Pro receiver signed by the Ravens. Although, not everybody is convinced general manager Eric DeCosta is interested in making this particular deal happen.

Stefon Diggs Makes Sense for Ravens, Despite Doubts

Among those who doubt Diggs is a viable target, Locked on Ravens podcast host Kevin Oestreicher pointed out how “the Ravens have a situation at wide receiver right now. They have six of ’em that I think are all slated to make the roster. They took two wide receivers. I’m still not so sure, Sam, they’re in the market for a veteran wide receiver at this point.”

While Oestreicher is correct to highlight the intense competition for targets set to feature two rookie playmakers, there are other compelling reasons why signing Diggs still makes sense for the Ravens.

Reasons like the team not being able to count on 2021 NFL draft first-round pick Rashod Bateman staying healthy and performing consistently. Not to mention the relative inexperience of third-year deep threat Devontez Walker, who has gotten his hands on a mere seven catches from just 11 targets across the last two years.

Diggs, by contrast, is a volume receiver who still knows how to get open, particularly across the middle of the field. His impressive 83.3 percent catch rate for the Pats last season, per Pro Football Reference, would help Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson remove himself from an unwanted list.

Jackson would be better supported by Diggs, as well as by a defense Hawkins should make stronger on the back end.

Jaylinn Hawkins a Sleeper on Rebuilding Defense

The Ravens earned plaudits for acquiring Hawkins at a relative bargain price after his strong 2025 showing in New England. He was considered a sleeper in this year’s free agency class, and Hawkins is a hidden gem on the Ravens’ rebuilding defense.

Much of that rebuild has been focused up front, where DeCosta overhauled the edge-rusher ranks by signing four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson. The GM also used a second-round draft pick to take Zion Young off the board.

Hendrickson is already looking like the elite difference-maker the Ravens need along their front seven, but Hawkins can be just as impactful in the secondary. The free safety is a natural ball hawk, who was surprised the Patriots didn’t want him back after he snatched four interceptions and broke up six other passes last season.

That decision is the Ravens’ gain because Hawkins joins second-year pro Malaki Starks and All-Pro Kyle Hamilton to form arguably the best trio of safeties in the NFL. Hawkins will help the Ravens get another one over on the Patriots if he can convince Diggs to join him at M&T Bank Stadium.