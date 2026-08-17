Ravens Predicted to ‘Make a Move’ After Preseason Injury

Things were already “thin” for the Baltimore Ravens at inside linebacker before Jay Higgins IV suffered a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason. His injury means the Ravens “may have to make a move there in the next couple of days,” according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Zrebiec doesn’t believe “the Ravens are thin on available inside linebackers” just because Higgins left the 20-7 win on Saturday, August 15 early. He also pointed to Carl Jones Jr. still being “sidelined and Teddye Buchanan ramping up slowly after being activated from the physically unable to perform list Friday.”

Buchanan returning from a torn ACL is a major positive at a key but vulnerable spot at the heart of the front seven. All-Pro Roquan Smith still headlines the middle linebacker rotation, but he’s lacking credible support.

Waiting for Buchanan to get healthy and prove his upside is a risk the Ravens can’t afford. Not when an incumbent draft flop still looks out of place at the position.

Fortunately, there’s still a few worthy proven linebackers available in free agency. Including a potential Hall of Famer and a prolific tackling machine.

Rich Pickings Available Among Free-Agent Linebackers

Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta shouldn’t need much encouragement if he turns to the veteran market for inside linebacker help. Not when a strong name like 10-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner still needs a new team.

Wagner makes a lot of sense as a short-term fit in Baltimore. The 36-year-old is a savvy leader who can still be a thumper against the run.

Putting Wagner next to Smith, even if it’s just on a situational basis, would give the Ravens an enviable braintrust at the heart of a changing defense. New coordinator Anthony Weaver would benefit from having two coaches on the field.

Alternatively, the Ravens could strike a deal with former New York Giants starter Bobby Okereke. He tallied 140-plus tackles in three of the last four seasons.

Okereke could stay on the field all three downs, but the Ravens have other, more creative ways to ease their growing uncertainty at linebacker.

Ravens Must Get Creative at Linebacker

Signing a natural linebacker or two is the obvious solution for the Ravens. Especially with Smith entering arguably the first make-or-break season of his nine years as a pro.

The Ravens don’t have a natural understudy for Smith. Not when Buchanan still needs to prove himself, nor when former third-round draft pick Trenton Simpson has floundered.

Simpson is even targeting playing another niche role to salvage his career. It’s yet another reclamation project after the ex-Clemson star failed to make the grade on the edge.

There’s an irony here because shifting positions is how the Ravens can compensate for injuries across the linebacker unit. Do-all safety Kyle Hamilton has already spent time at linebacker, playing “355 snaps as a box safety/linebacker” last season, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Hamilton is an asset closer to the line of scrimmage, but the Ravens are also planning to get fellow safety Malaki Starks more involved nearer the ball. Moving safeties around is how Weaver creates different looks, unleashes more sophisticated pressure and disguises coverages to confuse offenses.

It’s one more method for turning a lack of numbers within the engine room of their front seven into an advantage for the Ravens.