Ravens Slammed for Vega Ioane Trade Strategy

The Baltimore Ravens made a move before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, but that deal is getting trashed as too high a price to pay, even if it helps safeguard first-round draft pick Vega Ioane.

Creating a situation where this year’s 14th-overall pick doesn’t have to slide back to center may have been the motive behind the Ravens trading for Ryan Neuzil. They sent a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL draft, along with swing backup Andrew Vorhees, to the Atlanta Falcons for veteran pivot Neuzil.

The deal initially left all three hosts of “The Athletic Football Show” baffled. Including Robert Mays, who questioned, “Is it worth the price?”

Mays asked co-hosts Dave Helman and Derrik Klassen, “If you’re the Ravens, if that actually is the motivation behind this, where, we drafted a guard in the first round. We are valuing his development, we wanna make sure he gets to play the same position all year at the spot he’s supposed to be playing. So we’re gonna bring in a backup center to backstop ourselves there and prevent him (Ioane) from ever having to move over again for the rest of the year. Is that worth a player and a sixth-round pick?”

It’s a reasonable question when Ioane has looked more than comfortable playing over the ball. Perhaps the bigger concern is what Neuzil’s arrival could mean for the Super Bowl winner the Ravens traded for earlier this season.

Ryan Neuzil Trade Prompts Cam Jurgens Questions

The Ravens gave up two picks, including next year’s second-rounder when they acquired Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles on October 7. That price was too rich for some, but two-time Pro Bowler Jurgens apparently had the right pedigree to fix the problems the Ravens faced at center.

Those problems were mostly of their own making after general manager Eric DeCosta wouldn’t meet the contract demands of stellar pivot Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.

DeCosta’s post-Lindebaum strategy still looks confusing. Especially when, as Helman pointed out, “Neuzil’s, like basically, never played anything but center.”

That could spell trouble for Jurgens, who thought leaving Philadelphia meant he wouldn’t have to play guard again. As 105.7 The Fan’s Cordell Woodland quoted, Jurgens said he’s “very happy to be back at center. You know I feel very comfortable there. I’ve gotten most of my reps there starting from college to the league. I’ve played one season of RG, I’ve played a little LG this year but it feels natural to be back at center so I’m happy.”

The Ravens traded a ‘28 2nd rd pick and a ‘27 5th rd pick for Cam Jurgens last month. Here’s what Cam had to say about moving back to center when we spoke to him for the first time as a Raven. “I’m very happy to be back at center. You know I feel very comfortable there. I’ve… https://t.co/VYgbbwfV0S — “Cordell” Woodland (@CordellWoodland) November 10, 2026

Perhaps Neuzil is merely depth for Jurgens. Then again, the newcomer’s experience with Ravens’ line coach and former Falcons’ run-game guru Dwayne Ledford could mean this trade is about more than just beefing up the depth chart.

Those questions will persist, but DeCosta and the Ravens will get a passing grade for this deal if Ioane starts to dominate more regularly.

Ravens Must Make Best Use of Vega Ioane

Dominance wasn’t a problem for Ioane when he played center and blanked an All-Pro earlier this season. The performance raised the question, does Ioane ultimately belong over the ball?

DeCosta drafted the former Penn State stud to play guard, but Ioane’s raw power and nimble move skills could work just as well at center. The 22-year-old would be the long-term solution the Ravens are still scrambling to find.

Ultimately, DeCosta needs Ioane to justify his first-round status, no matter where he plays. In the meantime, acquiring a scheme-ready center like Neuzil finally provides some stability at a key position after the tide of journeymen and injuries at the start of the campaign.