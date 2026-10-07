Eagles Trade Pro Bowl Center Cam Jurgens to AFC Contender

The Philadelphia Eagles made a shocking move Wednesday, trading 2-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jurgens, a star on the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2024, signed a 4-year, $68 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

“Trade: Eagles are sending two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick and a 2028 2nd-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The Ravens lost Tyler Linderbaum in free agency to the Raiders, then lost their next three centers to injury: Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic. Enter Cam Jurgens.”

“Ravens with their first big trade since the Maxx Crosby deal fell through,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Eagles had moved Drew Kendall to center, Jurgens’ natural position.”

Ravens Won’t Have Jurgens Available Right Away

Jurgens, who has been playing guard for the Eagles this season, is currently in concussion protocol. He’s expected to make his Ravens debut in 2 weeks against the Cleveland Browns, according to Schefter.

“Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said on Wednesday. “He’s a young foundational piece along our offensive line — a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore.”

Eagles Lose 2 Star Offensive Linemen in 2 Days

It was the 2nd day in a row the Eagles saw a star offensive lineman leave after NFL All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement Tuesday night.

Johnson was a surprise scratch just hours before a Week 4 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, is considered 1 of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history and a 2-time Super Bowl champion. He played his entire career with the Eagles and broke the news on his official X account.

“I have given it my all for 14 years; season after season pushing my body to the max and tirelessly working my craft to not only live up to the legacy of the guys that came before me, but to set a new standard of success for the best franchise in all of sports,” Johnson wrote. “I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Right now, it is critical that I focus on my mental health. I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling that it’s time to say goodbye to football. At this time, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from the National Football League.”