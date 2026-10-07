Ravens Get 3-Word Warning About Cam Jurgens Trade

The Baltimore Ravens needed center help in the worst way, but they’re getting panned for the trade involving former Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl winner Cam Jurgens.

The Ravens sent two future draft picks to the Eagles to acquire Jurgens’ services on Wednesday, October 7. Including a second-round choice.

That price was a “tad rich” according to Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports. Another dissenting opinion comes from ESPN’s Seth Walder.

He added a more blunt, third word to describe the deal.

Ravens Panned for Cam Jurgens Trade Price

Walder believes “the cost is exorbitant,” even though “Jurgens is no stopgap.” That’s a fair description of a 27-year-old pivot who earned back-to-back Pro Bowl berths playing at his natural position.

Jurgens’ enduring ability isn’t Walder’s main issue. He’s concerned the Ravens got fleeced because they were desperate. Their desperation was inevitable after losing three centers to likely season-ending injuries.

This decimation of the depth chart perhaps explains why “The Ravens are surrendering a second-round pick (plus a swap of fifth- and seventh-round picks) for the right to pay a non-premium position player market price after this season. Jurgens is due a fully guaranteed $16 million next year. He’s due $17 million (non-guaranteed) in 2028 and 2029. Jurgens’ $17 million average per year for the duration of his contract makes him the fourth-highest-paid center in the league,” according to Walder.

Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta won’t worry about what he gave up if Jurgens returns to his best. There’s a good chance he can because “he’s way better at Center than Guard. Also an excellent fit in the Ravens zone-heavy run scheme and Dwayne Ledford is a very good coach,” per Tice.

Jurgens definitely hasn't been great this year, but he's way better at Center than Guard. Also an excellent fit in the Ravens zone-heavy run scheme and Dwayne Ledford is a very good coach. Still a tad rich for a guy that's been beat up so recently, so good on the Eagles there. https://t.co/jUUbrkhCDS — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 7, 2026

Offensive line chief Ledford will shift Jurgens from the left guard spot where he’s been floundering for the Eagles in 2026. First, he must recover from a concussion, leaving the Ravens still relying on a burgeoning young star over the ball.

Young Stand-In Gets One More Chance to Impress at Center

Jurgens likely won’t be available for Week 5’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. It means the Ravens will continue to trust rookie guard Vega Ioane to man the crucial center spot.

Fortunately, the team’s top pick in the 2026 NFL draft has flashed signs of dominance at the position. Ioane was a breakout performer when he blanked an All-Pro during the 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

A Falcons’ defensive front playing far above expectations this season will test Ioane’s ability to continue anchoring the front. As Walder’s colleague Mina Kimes told Benjamin Solak, Falcons’ defensive tackle “Maason Smith is third league-wide in double-team rate and first in pass-rush win amongst defensive tackles. Brandon Dorlus, third in pass-rush win (rate).”

Solak added that Gervon Dexter has posted a “17.1 percent pressure rate,” a number that’s “the best among all defensive tackles.”

Facing this many quality interior pass-rushers will be a challenge for Ioane and the rest of the Ravens’ O-line. It’s the type of challenge that likely motivated DeCosta to pay over the odds for Jurgens.

He has the pedigree to help make up for the GM’s decision to leave three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum unprotected in free agency. If Jurgens gets healthy and adequately replaces Linderbaum, the Ravens will grade a lot higher for this trade.