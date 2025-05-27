Super Bowl-Winning Free Agent ‘Fits the Profile’ for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens could still revisit free agency to replace injured safety Ar’Darius Washington, despite using a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft at the position.

If that happens, the Ravens won’t find a better option than a former Super Bowl winner who “fits the profile” of what they like to do defensively. It’s Jordan Whitehead, the standout name on a list of available veteran safeties compiled by Frank Platko of SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown.

Platko added other intriguing names, including former Ravens safety Chuck Clark, along with All-Pro Justin Simmons. Those are popular names, with The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer and Giana Han also thinking “the Ravens could also bring in Justin Simmons, Julian Blackmon or Jordan Whitehead on a one-year, prove-it deal, as they did with Eddie Jackson last season.”

A short-term deal for Whitehead makes the most sense for a couple of reasons.

As Platko put it, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets starter Whitehead has “been a consistent contributor for several years now and possesses positional versatility, which fits the profile of what the Ravens look for. He missed the second half of the 2024 season after suffering a torn pectoral injury but has otherwise been durable throughout his career.”

The key phrase here is “positional versatility.” Whitehead’s ability to line up at both the free and strong safety spots would be an asset to the Ravens.

They played a defense dependant on positional flexibility on the back end last season. The approach relied on Washington’s roving talents and innate physicality.

Replacing those qualities won’t be easy after Washington brutally tore his Achilles. Not even with two thumpers preparing for an intense battle during OTAs.

Jordan Whitehead Can Solve Problem for Ravens

Whitehead played his best football when he started every game and helped the 2020 Bucs win the Super Bowl. He proved his skills in both phases of defense by forcing 13 incompletions and blitzing 36 times, per Pro Football Reference.

A return to Tampa following two seasons with the Jets saw Whitehead get back to his ball-hawking best. The 28-year-old snatched four interceptions, but there were vulnerabilities in coverage.

Like when Baltimore All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews turned Whitehead around in the end zone in Week 7, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Mark Andrews snatching Jordan Whitehead's ankles in the end zone is 🥶 pic.twitter.com/l2v2mrFpNj — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 22, 2024

This was a rare slip from an experienced starter, so the Ravens should still feel confident about Whitehead’s ability to help out at a position of need. That’s assuming general manager Eric DeCosta can look past his recent struggles finding the right safeties on the veteran market.

Ravens Have Struggled Finding Safety Help in Free Agency

DeCosta’s last two major signings at the position were Marcus Williams and All-Pro Eddie Jackson. Williams is no longer on the team after getting benched, while Jackson was released in November.

That’s a checkered track record recruiting safeties. DeCosta has fared better in the draft, after 2022 first-rounder Kyle Hamilton became an All-Pro expected to earn a record-breaking new deal.

The Ravens will be hoping this year’s first-round pick Malaki Starks can follow a similar path. He’s already been dubbed perfect for the Ravens by a former Super Bowl MVP.

Whether Starks lives up to the billing right away or takes time to develop, the Ravens could still use a competent third safety. It’s a demanding role for either 2024 seventh-round choice Sanoussi Kane or undrafted Beau Brade to take on, but Whitehead would be a worthy replacement for Washington.