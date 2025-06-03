Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Shares First Post After Bills QB’s Wedding

The Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are officially husband and wife.

Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California on May 31. The 29-year-old quarterback was first linked to the Oscar-nominated actress in May 2023, shortly after breaking up with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, that April.

Williams, who’s known Allen since childhood, moved to Buffalo after the Bills drafted the Wyoming alum as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. During her six years in Western New York, she grew close to other players’ wives and girlfriends.

The social media influencer attended former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and Summer Juraszek‘s wedding in Mexico last year, during which Allen and Steinfeld were also present. Williams and Allen also attended Christian Kirk’s wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona, in April 2024.

Following Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding, Williams shared her first post on Instagram on June 2.

Brittany Williams Is Enjoying Her Life in New York City Following Josh Allen’s Wedding

Williams appeared unbothered by her ex-boyfriend’s wedding. She shared several photos of herself in New York City almost eating a slice of pizza and grabbing coffee. She captioned the post, “I like this little life 💕.”

Following Steinfeld and Allen’s engagement announcement in November, however, Williams claimed her Instagram account got hacked. She posted on her Instagram Stories, “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips, please lmk. 🙏🏻🥺.

Williams sent the message after a since-deleted comment on her own post went viral. After an account trolled one of her photos and commented, “Haven’t found the next pro athlete yet????” she allegedly replied, “luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one. 🙏🏻 don’t have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.”

Brittany Williams Spoke About Her ‘Difficult’ Breakup With Josh Allen Last Year

During an appearance on the “Martinis & Bikinis” podcast in February 2024, Williams opened up about her breakup with Allen for the first time.

The California-native spoke about moving to Manhattan and her dating life after living with the Madden ’24 cover star.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams said. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy, but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

While she enjoyed her “Sex and the City” phase, “I think after a while you’re like dating isn’t always fun and games. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

“I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is.”