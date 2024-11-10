Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Shares Sad Note

The Buffalo Bills kept their hot streak going after taking down the Miami Dolphins 30-27 in Week 9.

This weekend, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. will try and nab their fifth consecutive game with a win against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 10. While Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, attends nearly every Bills game, fans must wait to see if she makes it to Lucas Oil Stadium for the Week 10 matchup.

The Oscar-nominated actress was candid about her sad emotional state in the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society. While Steinfeld didn’t get into specifics, her message comes on the heels of the 2024 presidential election results.

“After a week that felt like three(?), I’m in the mood to curl up on the couch under a weighted blanket with a bowl of popcorn and M&Ms to binge-watch a comfort show,” she wrote. The 27-year-old offered her best suggestions to briefly escape from reality to those feeling especially down.

“For a reliable dopamine hit, I’ve been watching DWTS (so good this season), but if you’re looking to escape into a story — an animated series with action that pulls at your heartstrings perhaps? — I highly recommend Arcane… Season 2 drops on Netflix TOMORROW!”

Steinfeld stars as Vi in “Arcane,” which Netflix is rolling out slowly. While Act One premiered on Saturday, November 9, Act Two won’t drop until November 16, with Act Three’s debut on November 23.

Hailee Steinfeld Urged Followers to ‘Connect With Those Who Bring You Joy’



Steinfeld’s newsletter wasn’t the first message she’s sent since Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

She wrote to her 20 million followers on her Instagram Stories on November 7, “Wherever you are, and whatever you’re feeling, remember to take a moment for yourself, find a bit of calm, and connect with those who bring you joy. We’re all in this together and I’m sending much love your way. 🤍.”

While the “Pitch Perfect” star never publicly endorsed a candidate, she liked a post on Instagram from fashion editor Joe Zee, who fully endorsed Harris. A few days later, however, Steinfeld appeared to remove her like. As for Allen, he’s never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.

As for connecting with those who bring Steinfeld joy, it’s Allen and Bills Mafia. She wrote in issue No. 6 of her newsletter in September, “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).

“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Looks to Make Franchise History Against the Colts



Perhaps, the best chance “for a dopamine hit,” as Steinfeld mentioned in her newsletter, is watching Allen go off against the Colts. Should the 28-year-old quarterback record a total of four touchdowns on Sunday, which he’s done twice already this season, he’ll surpass Jim Kelly (244) for the most TDs in Bills history.

Unfortunately for Allen, his pool of healthy receivers has dwindled in Week 10. With Keon Coleman already ruled out and Amari Cooper questionable, the Bills elevated K.J Hamler and Tyrell Shavers from the practice squad on Saturday. The day before, Buffalo signed wide receiver Jalen Virgil to the 53-man roster.

However, the dual-threat superstar still has Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins ready to go, along with tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.