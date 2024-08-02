Bills QB Josh Allen Sends 3-Word Message on Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, started dating last May. After keeping their relationship away from the spotlight for over a year, Allen surprised fans by going Instagram official with Steinfeld just before training camp started.

During an August 1 appearance on “Up & Adams,” host Kay Adams asked the 28-year-old quarterback about finally hard-launching his romance. Allen kept his answer brief. “We love love,” Allen said with a huge smile.

She asks Allen if he’s watched any of the three seasons of “Dickinson,” the former Apple TV series starring Steinfeld. “I’ve seen a few episodes,” he answers, noting it’s on his list to watch more.

In another segment, Adams asked Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid about Allen’s relationship. “I think everyone’s kind of known about it. Hailee’s awesome,” Kincaid says. “It’s the No. 1 rule. When you love someone, tell ’em.”

Allen, who rarely posts on Instagram, shared a series of photos with Steinfeld and their offseason adventures on July 23. He captioned the post, “Onward.”

Back in March, the couple traveled to Paris, France for Fashion Week. Allen initially faced backlash for rushing ahead of Steinfeld while getting out of the car. However, Allen later hilariously revealed that he bolted from the paparazzi because he split his pants at dinner. He posted photo evidence of his ripped pants in the last slide of his Instagram post.

In addition to a solo shot of the “Pitch Perfect” star in the fourth slide, Allen shared a picture of Steinfeld with his entire family. The couple attended his sister Nicala’s gender reveal party, where they both guessed it was a boy. Nicala Madden, who already shares one child with husband Brayden Madden, later revealed they were both right.

Bills News: Hailee Steinfeld Earned High Praise From Josh Allen’s Teammate, Dion Dawkins, During the Playoffs

While Allen’s performance last season was a rollercoaster, the Bills switching offensive coordinators midway through the season seemed to get the team back on track. Allen went off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, completing 70% of his passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, along with eight carries for 74 yards and a score. He earned a 121.9 quarterback rating.

After the game, reporters asked Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins if he noticed something different about Allen that day. Addressing the media on January 18, Dawkins took a beat. “Yeah,” he said with a smile.

“Josh is different (in his mind),” Dawkins explained. “Mentally, he’s there. And whatever it is off the field, I think it’s helping him tremendously.” While the three-time Pro Bowler didn’t mention Steinfeld by name, he credited her for keeping Allen grounded.

“Josh is in a better step when he leaves his house. Whether it’s talking to his parents, or talking to his girl… it’s putting him in a better spirit. I love it and it’s flowing over to game days.”

Last year, Dawkins noticed there were times when Allen was “a little off,” but not this season. “Josh is in a good spirit when he leaves whatever he’s leaving… Whatever beautiful energy is sitting in with him, it’s working.”

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Attended Kyle Allen’s Wedding in Mexico



Allen and Steinfeld, who spent as much time as possible together during the offseason, traveled to Cabo for former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wedding in June.

One day after Summer (Juraszek) Allen and Kyle Allen tied the knot, photos from the big day and post-wedding activities went viral. Fans were thrilled to see Allen and Steinfeld together and looking so happy.

Allen’s former girlfriend, Brittany Williams, was also in attendance, as she’s best friends with Summer. Williams, who attended Summer’s bachelorette party in New York City, also served as one of Summer’s bridesmaids.

She posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “B’est night of my life’ at my best friends wedding 🥹🤍 love you so much @summerjuraszek @kyle_allen.”