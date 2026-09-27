Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Exciting News Before Bills-Chargers Game

The Buffalo Bills look to notch a second win at their new $2.2 billion stadium when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. As for the Chargers, they are hoping to get their first win of the season at Highmark Stadium in Week 3.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the first player in NFL history to record five touchdown passes and four rushing scores in the first two games of a season, is not sleeping on the Chargers’ defense.

“They’ve got some real talent. Khalil Mack’s one of the best pass rushers in the last 20 or so years. And I think he still plays at a very high level. I think their DBs are savvy. Derwin James is one of the better safeties in the league.”

“So yeah, they throw a lot of different looks at you,” Allen continued. “You got to be ready for a lot of different things. And we got to play our best football, put our best foot forward, and try to win the game on Sunday.”

Fans hope to see Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, at the game on Sunday, September 27. While Steinfeld keeps a low profile, she posted her first photo from the stadium during the final preseason game. If viewers miss seeing the Oscar-nominated actress during the matchup, they’ll get another chance to see her on national TV real soon.

Hailee Steinfeld Will Appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Two days after the Chargers-Bills game, Steinfeld will make her way to Manhattan to appear as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, September 29. Fellow guests include her “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” co-star Daniel Kaluuya and Magnus Ferrell, legendary comedian Will Ferrell’s son.

After welcoming her first baby, Harper, with Allen this offseason, she’s remained incredibly busy with her career. Steinfeld stars in Disney’s animated feature, “Hexed,” which premieres in theaters on November 25. “This is the first project I’ve been working on since I had my baby,” Steinfeld told Access Hollywood at D23 last month, “and throughout my pregnancy.”

“So, telling a mother-daughter story has meant so much to me, and I can’t even. It makes me want to cry, the thought of watching this with her one day. And I don’t know, maybe there’s a world in which she doesn’t know it’s me at first, and then we see how it lands… I can’t wait though.”

It’s unclear which project Steinfeld plans to promote during her appearance on the late-night talk show.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Admitted She Had a Tough Week ‘Mentally and Emotionally’

While Steinfeld looks to have an exciting week ahead, she revealed in her latest Beau Society newsletter that she’s been going through it lately.

“I’ll preface this by saying that this one was one of those weeks that knocked me sideways, mentally and emotionally,” she wrote. “Brando got sick, and I had to take him to the vet (he’s okay!), but he had to stay overnight, and Martini was all out of sorts about it.

“I got home late from the vet, dinner got cold, Harper’s bath time was late (again), and it took her three hours to fall asleep instead of the 30 minutes I was hoping for.”

Allen’s also shed light on his sleep schedule taking a hit since welcoming Harper. “You learn about the unpredictability of what sleep is and just the interrupted part of it, but again, I love being a dad, and I welcome that,” he told People in July.

While he used to be a “pretty late sleeper” before Harper, “Now, if I’m not in bed by 10, it means we’re probably doing something wrong. So, baby goes down at a certain time and me and my wife are shortly after her, just making sure that we can get as much sleep as we can.”