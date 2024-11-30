Bills QB Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Sends Message After Engagement News

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had quite an eventful bye week. The MVP candidate and his girlfriend of over a year, Hailee Steinfeld, announced they’re engaged to be married.

The famous couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on November 29. Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress captioned the post, “♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️,” indicating he proposed five days after Buffalo defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 in Week 11.

Allen was first spotted on a date with Steinfeld in May 2023, shortly after breaking up with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams in April. As the NFL world reacted to Allen’s engagement news, Williams posted a message to her 142,000 followers on Instagram.

Williams warned, “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips, please lmk. 🙏🏻🥺.

Allen’s ex-girlfriend and the Bills star have crossed paths numerous times since he started dating Steinfeld. Williams, who’s known Allen since childhood, moved to Buffalo with him after he was selected as the Bills’ No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. During her six years in Buffalo, she grew close to other players’ wives and girlfriends.

The social media influencer attended Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and Summer Juraszek‘s wedding in Mexico on June 21, during which Allen and Steinfeld were also present. Williams and Allen also both attended the Christian Kirks’ wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona in April 2024.

Brittany Williams Spoke About Her ‘Difficult’ Breakup With Josh Allen For the First Time

During an appearance on the “Martinis & Bikinis” podcast in late February, Williams opened up about her breakup with Allen for the first time.

The Fresno, California native spoke about moving to New York City and her dating life post living with the Madden ’24 cover star.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams said. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

While she greatly enjoyed her “Sex and the City” phase, “I think after a while you’re like dating isn’t always fun and games. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

“I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is.”

Josh Allen Went All Out to Propose to Hailee Steinfeld During the Bills’ Bye Week

Allen spared no expense in order to propose to Steinfeld. The Wyoming alum set up a massive flower structure adorned with pink roses and dozens of pink candles before getting down on one knee. Bills Mafia was thrilled for the couple and congratulations poured in from across the league.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce posted, “Congratulations!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻.” The NFL wrote, “congrats 🫶.” Former Bills wide receiver Isiah Hodgins commented, “Congrats man🤞🏽🙏🏽.”