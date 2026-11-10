Panthers Tight End Turning Heads Amid Team Struggles

The Carolina Panthers have been struggling in a huge way over the past few weeks.

They have all sorts of injuries on both sides of the football, and they can’t seem to close football games well.

However, there is a bright spot despite all the failures and it’s at the tight end position.

Ever since Greg Olsen’s retirement, the Carolina Panthers have been looking for production in the tight end spot. It looks like they found it Darren Waller.

“Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has made himself, or at least his role, indispensable in Brad Idzik’s offense,” Imari Burris wrote in a Cat Crave article.

“Production at tight end has been a barren wasteland in Carolina for the last seven seasons. Expecting any player not named Greg Olsen to notch a respectable season-long stat line was like waiting for Marvel Studios to begin filming a Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali.”

Waller is Reviving His Career

Though the Carolina Panthers are losing, Darren Waller is making a case for his career revival. Waller has recorded 23 receptions, 299 yards, and 4 touchdowns in 2026.

“Waller has made the most of every opportunity and position he’s been utilized in,” Burris wrote. “On pace for 632 receiving yards, the most by a Panthers tight end since Olsen in 2016, Waller has proved the lack of production was more of a talent issue than anything else. Carolina can’t afford to lose the role in this offense next season.”

Waller signed a one-year deal with Carolina, once again making him a free agent in the 2027 offseason.

Bryce Young Looking to Sign Extension

Bryce Young is playing on a contract year, which means this is the time to prove that the Carolina Panthers should invest in him long term.

The question remains if Carolina will invest in inconsistencies because that is what this season has been thus far.

Bryce Young is under contract through 2027 with his fifth-year option already picked up.

“As to Young, we’ve recently caught wind of chatter that the Panthers are ‘far down the road’ toward signing him to a second deal in excess of $50 million per year,” Mike Florio wrote in a Pro Football Talk article.

The question will remain if Young can be consistently good even with a depleted offensive line.