Bryce Young still doesn’t have a contract extension in place after giving the Carolina Panthers multiple wins this season. Not even his getting 14 career game-winning drives and tying an NFL record for quarterbacks 25 or younger during last Sunday’s 35-33 shootout victory over the Ravens could move the needle.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that there have been little talks between Young and the Panthers about the extension lately. However, that update comes with a twist.

Bryce Young-Panthers Not in Contract Extension Talks, But With a Caveat

“There has not been a lot of talk about an in-season extension for Bryce Young, but both he and the Panthers are on the same page for an offseason contract. That is where this thing is headed. They’re on the same page, but nothing will happen in-season.”

The Panthers already exercised Young’s 2027 fifth-year option back on April 29, 2026.

That keeps him under contract through the 2027 season and guarantees him $25.904 million for 2027 on top of his original four-year, $37.96 million rookie deal from 2023. Although Young has already given enough evidence to the Panthers to lock him in, perhaps GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales want to see how he leads the 17-game season before committing top-of-market quarterback money.

That includes his bad days, too, like when Young struggled in a three-turnover loss to Tampa Bay back in Week 7.

That 2027 option gives the Panthers plenty of security at the position while they continue to evaluate Young’s long-term future.

The Wait Benefits Bryce Young More

More than the Panthers, it’s benefiting Young. Every prime-time win pushes his projected market closer to $50M–$60M per year, around Baker Mayfield’s $55M/year tier.

If the Panthers defeat Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football, it will be a massive win on Young’s resume, pushing his asking price higher, and potentially force Carolina to change its stance and lock him in quickly.

More than just a normal prime-time victory, it would give Carolina sweet revenge against the Buccaneers for that 43-13 blowout back in Week 7.

Tampa Bay handed Young one of his worst stats of the year in Week 7 (three turnovers). Beating the Bucs on a national Monday night stage would give Carolina a three-game division cushion, tighten their grip on a playoff spot, and make it almost impossible for the Panthers to keep Young’s offseason asking price down.