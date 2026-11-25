The Carolina Panthers lost a little bit of depth on Tuesday when the Tennessee Titans raided their roster for talent.

Other NFL teams are able to sign players off of a practice squad if they give them a 53-man roster contract. It essentially serves as a promotion.

That means that players on the practice squad, with potential exceptions, are vulnerable to being picked up by another team.

Of course, they’re on one practice squad, which often means they aren’t viewed as good enough to be on an active roster. But not all teams are created equal, which leads to opportunities.

And so on Tuesday, the Titans snagged a player from the Panthers.

Panthers Lose Player to Titans

ESPN’s Mike Kaye reported that Corey Thornton will be signed off the Panthers’ practice squad by the Titans, pending a physical.

Thornton is a cornerback who will fill in with injuries hampering Tennessee at that position.

In the meantime, the Panthers signed a different defensive player to the practice squad to fill Thornton’s spot. Carolina announced that it’s signing defensive tackle C.J. Ravenell.

Who is Corey Thornton?

Thornton was originally an undrafted free agent in the 2025 draft class.

He impressed the Panthers to make the Week 1 roster in 2025 and played solidly before he broke his fibula in Week 12.

Thornton didn’t make the Panthers’ roster to begin this season, instead getting cut before signing to the practice squad.

Carolina had elevated Thornton twice so far this season to the gameday roster as the Panthers were previously battling some serious cornerback injury troubles.

All told, Thornton played in 14 games for the Panthers and had 18 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.

The Panthers are preparing to play in Week 12 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thornton’s first chance to play for the Titans will come on Sunday against the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars, who have a high-powered offense with a bunch of wide receiver weapons to put pressure on the Titans’ defense and Thornton.