The Carolina Panthers have a new injury concern involving star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McMillan is dealing with a foot injury stemming from Carolina’s 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 22.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday, November 25, that he was “optimistic” about McMillan playing against the Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Mike Kaye. However, Canales acknowledged that the wide receiver experienced soreness in his foot following Sunday’s game.

McMillan was not spotted participating in Wednesday’s practice, according to Panthers Wire.

The Panthers have the benefit of an extra day between games this week, giving their second-year wide receiver additional time to recover before a divisional matchup on Monday Night Football.

Will Tetairoa McMillan Play Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

While Canales expressed optimism about McMillan’s availability, the Panthers have not yet issued an official injury designation for their star wide receiver.

With Carolina playing on Monday night, the Panthers’ first official injury report of the week is due Thursday, November 26. Their final injury report is expected Saturday.

McMillan’s level of participation over those three days should offer a clearer indication of whether the foot injury threatens his availability against Tampa Bay.

There’s at least some encouraging evidence from Sunday’s game. McMillan was able to return to action after limping off the field against Baltimore.

The timing of the Monday night matchup does complicate matters for fantasy football managers, however. Should McMillan carry a questionable designation into the weekend, most of the NFL’s Week 12 games will have already been played by the time the Panthers announce their inactives.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 30, at Raymond James Stadium.

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan Coming Off Encouraging Performance

McMillan’s injury comes on the heels of an encouraging performance against the Ravens.

The 23-year-old wide receiver caught six of his nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Carolina’s two-point victory.

It was a welcome development for McMillan, whose production had tapered off in recent weeks following a strong start to his second NFL season.

McMillan has caught 55 passes for 731 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

The eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is averaging 73.1 receiving yards per game.

Carolina also had an injury scare involving fellow wide receiver Jalen Coker against Baltimore, leaving the health of the Panthers’ receiving corps worth monitoring as the team prepares for Tampa Bay.

For now, Canales’ optimism is a positive sign for McMillan. Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day injury report should provide the first official indication of where the wide receiver stands heading into Monday Night Football.