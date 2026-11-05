Panthers QB Bryce Young Gets Solid News Regarding New Contract

The Carolina Panthers can be frustrating at times. One day, they are up and the next day, they down.

These inconsistencies bring a lot of questions especially about the quarterback position. Bryce Young is playing on a contract year, which means this is the time to prove that the Carolina Panthers should invest in him long term.

The question remains if Carolina will invest in inconsistencies because that is what this season has been thus far.

“The Carolina Panthers’ season through seven games has been a roller coaster. With that, so has Bryce Young’s,” Preston Palm wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “Sitting at 3-4, there have been major highs and, more recently, major lows. Young hasn’t been the clear worst piece of Carolina’s latest struggles, but he hasn’t elevated Carolina to make up for roster deficiencies.”

Bryce Young Has Been Solid

So far in 2026, Bryce Young has thrown for 1,921 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. Outside of the last two games, one could argue Young was playing some of the best ball in the NFL.

Bryce Young is under contract through 2027 with his fifth-year option already picked up.

“As to Young, we’ve recently caught wind of chatter that the Panthers are “far down the road” toward signing him to a second deal in excess of $50 million per year,” Mike Florio wrote in a Pro Football Talk article.

The question will remain if Young can be consistently good even with a depleted offensive line.

Injuries Have Killed This Team

The Carolina Panthers have so many players out on both sides of ball and it’s contributing to their losses.

Brady Christensen, Corey Bullock, Damien Lewis, Torricelli Simpkins III, Taylor Moton, and Ikem Ekwonu are all considerable injuries to make note of.

And that’s just the offensive line. Nonetheless, it’ll be hard to judge Bryce Young’s play due to these injuries.

“On the flip side, Young is still eighth in total passing yards, with 1921 through seven games,” Palm wrote. “The argument against Young being the problem is that he’s been pressured constantly behind a depleted offensive line.”

“Carolina’s offensive line ranks 31st in pass-block win rate,” “Young has been pressured 64 times this season; that’s the second most in the league. That said, there are certainly other problems than the QB himself.”