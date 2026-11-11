Panthers Get Encouraging Message Heading Into Week 10

The Carolina Panthers gave up a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in close contest. The game was sealed after Denver strip sacked Bryce Young.

Though Carolina looks like they are going downhill, some still hold out hope they can turn a corner heading into week 10.

“Carolina’s defense has been inconsistent throughout the season,” Christopher Mason wrote in a ‘Last Word on Sports’ article. “Decimated by injuries, the Panthers have been forced to test their depth, particularly in the secondary. However, some of the team’s biggest concerns have centered on its interior defensive line and ability to stop the run. Against Denver, the defense provided encouraging answers to both questions.”

Carolina’s Defense Stepped Up Against Denver

“Patrick Jones II, Derrick Brown and rookie Lee Hunter gave the Broncos’ offensive line problems throughout the afternoon, consistently forcing Bo Nix to extend plays,” Mason wrote. “Jones was the only Panther to record a sack, but he also forced a crucial fumble late in the game that gave Carolina an opportunity to win. Brown and Hunter generated consistent pressure while helping limit Denver to just 82 rushing yards.”

The old saying is true: ‘Next Man Up’. After firing their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the Carolina Panthers secondary did a decent job against the Broncos. This is a good sign considering the injuries in the secondary.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

The Panthers also lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury during a game against the Cleveland Browns, and he did not return. Jackson could return in late November.

“Jackson has played in 73 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak among active defensive backs, and his 41 consecutive starts are the sixth-most,” Gantt wrote. “Along with Horn, they’ve created one of the league’s top cornerback duos, with nine interceptions between them last year.”

Bryce Young Trending Up

Bryce Young is under contract through 2027 with his fifth-year option already picked up. If Young keeps putting up good numbers, he may be in for a major deal.

“As to Young, we’ve recently caught wind of chatter that the Panthers are ‘far down the road’ toward signing him to a second deal in excess of $50 million per year,” Mike Florio wrote in a Pro Football Talk article.

So far in 2026, Bryce Young has thrown for 2,197, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.