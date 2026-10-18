Is Darren Waller Playing Today? Why Panthers’ TE Isn’t Doing Anything vs. Eagles

The Carolina Panthers have had some success moving the ball through the air on Sunday in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

They’ve done it without any help from Darren Waller, though, as the veteran tight end was shut out through three quarters.

It’s the kind of performance that can leave Carolina fans and fantasy football managers alike all wondering where the heck Waller is — because sometimes he has a great impact for the Panthers, and that just wasn’t happening in Philly.

Is Darren Waller Playing Today?

Yes, Waller is active and healthy and playing on Sunday for the Panthers against the Eagles.

He’s just not getting any catches, shut out on the stat sheet through three quarters.

It’s not entirely unusual, as Waller is more of a situational player at this point.

But at least on Sunday, the situation hadn’t shown up yet for him to get his chances.

Why Isn’t Darren Waller Doing Anything?

The main reason Waller isn’t doing anything is that he doesn’t have a huge role in the offense anymore for Carolina — he never really did, as he’s more of a red zone specialist.

That can pay dividends for Carolina for sure, but there will be days when Waller is quiet.

Between the 20s, QB Bryce Young generally throws the ball to his wide receivers.

Through three quarters, Young had hit Jalen Coker for six receptions and 97 yards.

He also had Tetairoa McMillan up to six catches and 86 yards through three quarters.

By that point, John Metchie III had two catches for 24 yards.

Another tight end, Tommy Tremble, had two catches up to that point for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Chuba Hubbard had one catch on two targets.

The proof that Waller was out there was in the targets — he had two targets through three quarters. He just hadn’t caught any.

The third tight end, Mitchell Evans, also had a target that he hadn’t caught.

Waller could still get involved late, but it wasn’t happening for him through three quarters on Sunday.