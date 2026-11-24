The Carolina Panthers opened the practice window for offensive lineman Brady Christensen on November 3. The team had 21 days to activate him to their roster or he would revert to the IR. After the 21 days had come and gone, the team did not activate him. So, the season is now over for Christensen.

Christensen tore his Achilles towards the end of the 2025 season. Head coach Dave Canales said that he was progressing well and looked healthy. However, they did not see a role for him on the roster this season.

Carolina Panthers Revert OL Brady Christensen on IR

Christensen is a former third-round pick going 70th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He started in just six games in his rookie season, but started to carve out a role for his second season, and his second year he started all 17 games at left guard.

Christensen was expected to be their starter at left guard in 2023 as well, but he suffered a biceps injury in Week 1, which ended his season.

He came back in 2024 and was mostly a rotational depth piece. Then, in 2025, he started to earn a role as their starting right guard before he tore his Achilles.

The combination of injuries and a new coaching staff make it look like he is not much of a fit. He has 34 career starts in five NFL seasons. The Panthers draft pick will be a free agent at the end of the season. He likely played his last snap with the Panthers.

Panthers Feel Good With Offensive Line Depth

One of the better traits of Christensen is his versatility. He had 1,064 snaps as a left guard, 443 snaps as a left tackle, 349 snaps as a right guard, 247 snaps as a center, and 71 snaps as a right tackle. He even had 32 snaps as an extra offensive lineman

Without him, the team will lean on Torricelli Simpkins, Corey Bullock and Stone Forsythe as their depth.

Simpkins has 150 snaps at left guard and 107 at right guard. Bullock has 142 snaps at left guard, 18 at center, and eight at right guard. Then, Forsythe is their tackle depth. He has 919 snaps on the left side and 860 on the right side.

Either Carolina felt so good about them that they could not let Christensen play this year, or they did not think that the former third-round pick was quite ready to come back.

The latter makes more sense. Carolina would not want to turn away a chance at added depth. They like Rob Hunt and Damien Lewis as their starters, but things could get thin quickly, and they need any healthy body on the roster. Christensen likely needs more time after the Achilles.