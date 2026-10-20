Panthers’ Derrick Brown Makes Blunt Statement on Bryce Young’s Recent Play

It’s clear that Bryce Young has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

It’s only five games through the season, but No. 9 ranks among the top passers in the league across a number of statistical categories. Young has 11 touchdowns against just two interceptions this season for a 98.5 passer rating. He ranks among the top 10 in touchdowns and passer rating, but his most impressive stat is that he’s leading the league with 309.8 passing yards per game.

The Panthers are off to a 3-2 start, with big wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions in recent weeks. Derrick Brown, one of the key veterans on the Panthers, is a big fan of his franchise quarterback. While Young’s name isn’t mentioned among the favorites for MVP, he said he would vote for No. 9 for the award.

“Yeah, if I had to vote, my vote goes to nine for sure,” said Brown in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports.

Bryce Young’s Drastically Improved Play Compared to Last Season

Young has made tremendous strides in his fourth season, upping his play and stats compared to last season. The 25-year-old quarterback averaged just 188.2 passing yards per game last season before increasing it to over 300 passing yards per game this season. His yards per attempt has also gone up from 6.3 to 7.7 this season.

It’s clear he’s more decisive with his decision making and he’s more confident as he goes through his fourth season. The young quarterback is still playing on his rookie deal and is due to for a big contract this offseason if he continues his strong play.

Former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart said he could see Young signing a deal similar to what Baker Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is around $55 million per season. That would make him among the top five highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

“Yeah, I can see it,” Stewart said of Young inking a $55 million per year deal. “Obviously, the season is going to have to progress, and all the things, how they’re going right now for Bryce, absolutely. If he continues to put up these numbers and be the reason why they have a shot to win every game, you got to pay him. Yeah, absolutely. I think so.”

Brown is in the midst of his seventh season and has played with a number of different quarterbacks in Carolina, including Mayfield. The veteran defensive tackle singles out Young’s personality, saying he’s “laid back.”

“He’s quiet, laid back, man,” said Brown of Young. “He says what he needs to, when he has to, and he doesn’t say a bunch. He’s somebody to sit around and hang around and kick it. His personality is kind of reserved, but also at the same time, he is a guy that walks around and talks to everybody.”

Derrick Brown Teams Up With USSA for Safe Driving Event

The 28-year-old Brown is an Army brat with his dad serving in the military. As the Panthers prepare for a big divisional game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defensive lineman teamed up with USAA for their Safe Driving event in Charlotte. The event took aim at raising awareness for safe driving measures for teens during National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 18-24).

“Just trying to help anyone I can do, be an advocate for it,” said Brown. “Let kids know, ‘Hey, put the phone down for 15-to-20 minutes as you’re driving because you don’t want to be on the other end of someone having to call your parents and saying, ‘Hey, the car is folded up,’ and using the jaws of life to get you out, and then vice versa. You don’t want to cause a situation like that.”

Brown has teamed up with USAA multiple times in the past and detailed why he partnered with them for this event.

“My dad was in the Army, majority of it was before I was born,” said Brown. “Kind of on the back end, he was finishing up reserve stuff. I definitely have a lot of praise for the guys that go out and make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, and that allow us to be able to sit here and play this game. Started partnering with USAA for a few things really during the draft process, and it’s kind of been a no-brainer with my team for whenever they bring an opportunity to the table.”