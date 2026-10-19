Panthers’ Tommy Tremble Pushes Aside Darren Waller

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t afford to slip up on Sunday against a Philadelphia Eagles missing a number of key players due to injury, including QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley.

Thanks to Tommy Tremble, the Panthers took care of business.

Tremble found the end zone twice on a breakout day for the young tight end as the Panthers pulled out a 25-14 victory.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 3-2 on the season, and they hold sole possession of first place in the NFC South Division.

Tremble’s performance was certainly eye-catching, and it’ll have fantasy football players interested, as well — because Darren Waller had been the touchdown guy before this week, but now Tremble is intriguing, too.

Tommy Tremble Stats

Let’s start with the basics.

On Sunday, Tremble caught four passes for 46 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted four times by Bryce Young, catching all four of them.

Tremble’s first touchdown was a 12-yarder to go up 10-0 in the second quarter. His second was a 19-yarder that made it 25-14 Panthers with 6:33 to play, pulling away after the Eagles had moved within one score.

Tremble has now been targeted four times three weeks in a row, although these were his first two touchdowns of the season.

Tommy Tremble Fantasy Outlook

The truth of the matter is that this is close to a peak Tremble game. If you could guaranteed 40-plus yards and a shot at the end zone each week, that wouldn’t be bad at the TE position.

Tremble is a talented player, as he showed, but this is a crowded offense. Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Chuba Hubbard are all clearly ahead in the pecking order.

But in a season where the Panthers are throwing more than they were expected to, Tremble could be useful in a pinch. Just don’t count on him catching two touchdowns every week.

What This Means for Darren Waller

Waller was always going to be a TD-dependent player this season — usually from closer range than Tremble’s 19- and 12-yard touchdowns on Sunday.

Tremble’s performance doesn’t really change that. It was standard usage for Tremble.

Some weeks, Young’s TE TDs will go to Waller, but this week, it was Tremble.

If Waller has any utility in a fantasy format or otherwise for you, don’t read too much into this game. The veteran’s role hasn’t changed.