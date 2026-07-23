3 Free Agents the Bears Should Consider Signing Ahead of 2026 Season

The Chicago Bears still have plenty of room to add a proven veteran or “underrated” free agent that’s still available, but will have to do it with a projected $8.1 million in available cap space, according to OvertheCap.com.

One way the Bears can make it work is by signing a player to a “veteran minimum” contract, which means the minimum salary for an NFL player depending on how many credited seasons they have in the league.

“Under the current collective bargaining agreement, the 2026 minimum salary ranges from $885,000 for rookies to $1.3 million for players with seven or more credited seasons,” Ryan Miller of Rochester Democrat and Chronicle wrote.

That said, here are three free agents the Bears should consider signing ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

3 Free Agents the Bears Should Consider Signing: Kenny Moore, Cornerback, Age 30

There’s some room for concern in the cornerback room for the Bears.

PFF’s Bradley Locker listed Jaylon Johnson as a make-or-break player in 2026, writing, “While Johnson wasn’t targeted much due to his elite profile, he surrendered catches on 61.5% of his targets. Further, Johnson was susceptible to big plays, allowing a league-high 18.6 yards per reception.”

There’s also some concern surrounding nickel DB Kyler Gordon, who missed 14 games in 2025 dealing with a plethora of injuries and is now working through a soft-tissue injury. If both he and Johnson aren’t what the team expects them to be, adding a veteran corner like Kenny Moore could be a low-risk addition.

Moore, 32, finished the 2025 season with 41 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two sacks, and one interception. He could be a much-needed depth piece to go along with Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, and fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad.

Joey Bosa, Edge Rusher, Age 31

This is a big “what-if” situation with Joey Bosa, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in June that he may retire.

“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down,” Schefter said.

Now, if that is not the case, and Bosa would like to join a contender this offseason, Chicago is a logical destination. There’s a need at edge rusher with shaky production behind Montez Sweat, and why not try to lure him to Chicago?

Appearing in 15 games in 2025, Bosa racked up 29 total tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and 47 total pressures with a 79.3 PFF grade, which ranked 17 out of 115 qualified pass rushers.

Jadeveon Clowney, Edge Rusher, Age 33

This situation isn’t as mysterious as the one with Bosa, as Jadeveon Clowney has not publicly stated that he has plans to step away from football.

He’s been around the league since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans back in 2014, but he still had a productive season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 with 41 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and 40 total pressures with a 79.2 PFF grade, one spot behind Bosa (18th out of 115).

CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles listed the Bears as a logical landing spot for Clowney, saying the former No. 1 pick would “play a big role for this up-and-coming team.”

If either he or Bosa is willing to come to Chicago on a cheaper one-year deal, general manager Ryan Poles should be all over that.

It doesn’t have to be all three, but at least one signing could be key for the Bears.