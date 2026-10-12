Chicago Bears Get Strong Message After Pitiful Packers Loss

The Chicago Bears dropped their Week 5 assignment to the tune of a 31-7 blowout at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Missing their star quarterback, Caleb Williams, for another week, the team failed to generate offense. All-in-all, it wasn’t a great week for the Bears.

With the loss, the Bears drop to last place in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings remain undefeated and lead the division with a 5-0 record.

This loss was a wake-up call for the Bears, one that the Packers were more than happy to send.

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Packers Send the Chicago Bears the Wake-Up Call That They Need

NFL insider Michael Silver sets the scene in his latest from The Athletic. He writes that the Packers could have taken a less aggressive approach in closing out their substantial lead over the Bears.

Instead, they went for the jugular.

“With a 22-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Green Bay Packers’ eighth-year coach could have trotted out his rookie kicker for a vibe-sustaining extra point,” Silver wrote. “And when the Packers got the ball back two minutes later, he could have run the ball and bled the clock. Instead, LaFleur was bloodthirsty. He went for 2 and got it, then had Jordan Love groove a deep ball to Matthew Golden for a 50-yard gain.”

“It was clear that the coach was sending a message. To his players. To the football-watching world. And yes, to his Chicago Bears counterpart and chief antagonist, Ben Johnson.”

What exactly was the message that they were sending? Silver expands on that with something that Xavier McKinney said.

“We’ve got 60 minutes, and we’re here to compete. We’re not here to just be like, ‘Oh, the game’s over now,’ because if it was flipped the other way around, they would do the same thing to us,” McKinney said to The Athletic.

Where Do The Chicago Bears Go From Here?

With a 3-2 record in their back pocket, it isn’t time for the Bears to panic, yet.

Williams could return as early as Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. And frankly, the Bears’ Super Bowl hopes lie on his broad shoulders.

Fans will want to keep a close eye on practices this week. How much of a participant Williams is will give spectators a clue as to Williams’ availability for Week 6.

The Bears need to get healthy and stick to their game. If they can do that, Week 6 will end with a much better result, regardless of which QB gets the ball.