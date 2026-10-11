Tyson Bagent Makes Blunt Statement After Week 5 Benching

The Chicago Bears were totally dismantled by the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. And whilst the previously stellar-looking defense was nowhere to be seen, the main story of the day was the terrible performance of the Bears offense.

Second-string quarterback Tyson Bagent, who started for the second week running in place of the injured Caleb Williams, looked significantly worse than his season debut against the New York Jets where he completed 25/34 for 268 yards and an interception.

This week against the Packers, Bagent instead went 12/21 for 87 yards and 2 interceptions before getting benched in the fourth quarter for veteran Case Keenum.

Tyson Bagent Benched After Poor Display V.s. Packers

Post-game Bagent revealed that he and head coach Ben Johnson had no communication prior to his benching.

“I didn’t receiver any conversation from Ben [Johnson], but [QB coach] J.T. [Barrett] just let me know Sticks [Case Keenum] was going in, and then it was all just how much I could support him once they made that decision.” Bagent said after the game.

It is not broad common practice for head coaches to let quarterbacks know if they are getting benched mid-game, but it is certainly a nice courtesy.

Tyson Bagent Shares Thoughts on Benching

The 26-year old also shared his thoughts on the benching and his attitude moving forward.

“Obviously you would definitely not want to be benched, especially in a game like this. Especially with the opportunity that I’ve been blessed with. But in a game these things happen. I’ve got to play better, and got to look in the mirror got to see where I can continue to get better. Because there are a lot of things still, even this far into my career that I can certainly get better at.”

Keenum actually outperformed Bagent’s whole-game play in just the one quarter of action he saw. The 38-year old went 11/19 for 108 passing yards and 1 interception.

Next week, the Bears will be hoping that Williams can return to the lineup put the offense back into good shape.