Bears Add Ex-Steelers LB to Replace T.J. Edwards for Falcons Showdown

The Chicago Bears are calling up a former Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round pick to replace veteran linebacker T.J. Edwards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

The Bears promoted veteran linebacker Buddy Johnson — a 2021 fourth-round pick — to their game-day roster for Sunday’s road game against the Falcons, elevating him from the practice squad in a series of roster moves on Saturday, October 17.

The Bears needed another linebacker in the mix after neither Edwards nor rookie Keyshaun Elliott practiced once during the week. Edwards is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Elliott — a fifth-round pick — is out with an injured quadriceps.

Johnson will fill the hole that their absences leave behind in the Bears’ linebacker corps, but he isn’t likely to play much of a defensive role. He has played 33 career games since entering the NFL but only 39 defensive snaps to 633 special teams snaps.

The Bears will kick off against the Falcons in Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET today.

T.J. Edwards Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Injury

Getty Bears linebacker Buddy Johnson spent training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears have ruled out Edwards for at least Week 6’s game against the Falcons, but he could miss more time in the coming weeks with his hamstring injury.

Edwards suffered a non-contact hamstring injury early in Week 5’s matchup with the Packers and did not return. Bears head coach Ben Johnson then classified Edwards as “week-to-week” earlier this week, clouding his return timeline.

On a positive note, the Bears did not place Edwards on injured reserve as they did with defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo — who also left Week 5’s loss with an injury — which indicates that they expect he will return within the next few games.

That said, it is unclear if Edwards will be ready to play again in Week 7.

The Bears have a quick turnaround into Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots on October 22, which leaves him with only a few days to ramp up again after missing an entire week of practice — assuming he even can.

Bears News: Kyler Gordon Activated in Roster Moves

Getty Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson (1) will both play in Week 6.

The Bears did more than just elevate Johnson in Saturday’s roster moves.

According to the team’s transaction wire, the Bears also activated nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, placed Odeyingbo on injured reserve, signed veteran cornerback Nick McCloud to the active roster and elevated running back Zavier Scott.

Gordon’s return is significant. The 26-year-old slot defender has not played since the end of the Bears’ run in the 2025 NFL playoffs in January and missed all of spring workouts and training camp with a calf injury that delayed his start.

The Bears designated him for return to practice on September 30, though, giving him three full weeks to ramp up before activating him for his debut in Week 6.

McCloud’s promotion and Scott’s elevation are also likely injury-motivated moves. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is questionable to play with a hip injury, while running back Kyle Monangai won’t play due to a thumb injury and turf toe.