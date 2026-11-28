After he was carted off with a knee injury in the Chicago Bears win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Colston Loveland appeared headed to the injured reserve list. But the Bears have now received a second opinion on the second-year tight end’s injury, and Loveland’s outlook may not be as bad as initially believed.

As of Saturday afternoon, based on the second opinion, Loveland is no longer expected to land on IR with his sprained MCL, and the Bears are “considering him week-to-week,” according to a report by ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The doctor who rendered the new diagnosis has not been publicly named. Chicago now hopes for a regular-season Loveland return and availability for the playoffs, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Chicago Sun-Times had reported Friday that his sprain diagnosis followed two medical opinions. It was not clear from Schefter’s reporting whether the second opinion he cited was one of those two, or a later diagnosis.

Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland Injury and IR Timeline

Loveland got hurt with 6:15 left in the opening quarter of a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions. Blocking on a D’Andre Swift run, he was tied up with linebacker Trevor Nowaske when linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez rolled into him, according to ESPN. He left on a cart, head under a towel.

Early outside reads followed. Physical therapist Jeff Mueller listed “Primary concern: MCL Secondary concern: ACL” in a post on social media. Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team physician known as “Pro Football Doc,” suspected a possibly high-grade left MCL sprain, doubted surgery and saw short-term IR as possible, according to ClutchPoints.

On Friday, Schefter first reported that IR was likely, costing four-plus games. NFL insider Ian Rapoport relayed that an early sprain diagnosis brought some optimism, with an MRI set for that day. A four- to six-week recovery window also surfaced Friday, according to Reuters. Chicago then listed him week-to-week pending another evaluation. Even an IR move this week would have permitted a return by the Week 17 Lions rematch, according to ESPN.

Injuries are not new to Loveland. His final Michigan season ended early with a surgically repaired shoulder. As a rookie, a hip injury cost him one game, and he later sustained a concussion in the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. This October, a neck problem limited him in practice, though he played without missing a game.

Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland Background and Offensive Role

Born April 9, 2004, Loveland was raised on a Bliss, Idaho, farm and played football and basketball at nearby Gooding High. His prep football totals reached 235 catches, 3,141 yards and 35 receiving touchdowns.

At Michigan, he was part of the 2023 national championship team and topped its receivers in the title game. His 2024 season brought a Michigan tight end record 56 catches plus second-team All-American recognition.

Chicago drafted the 6-foot-6, 241-pounder 10th overall in 2025. He answered with 58 catches, 713 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the first Bears rookie tight end to lead the club in receiving yards since Hall of Famer Mike Ditka in 1961. His 193 playoff yards set a rookie tight end single-postseason mark dating to at least 1960.

A regular Caleb Williams target through 11 games this year, Loveland has 41 catches on 61 targets for 397 yards and three scores, ranking third on the team in yardage.

His absence hits a position already missing Cole Kmet, whose knee surgery ended his season. Against Detroit, rookie Sam Roush caught five passes for 31 yards, while Stephen Carlson, a practice-squad callup on Nov. 4, added two for 30.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in [Roush] as a blocker,” head coach Ben Johnson said, as quoted by the Sun-Times. Johnson also sees Roush emerging as a safety valve for Williams.

The 9-2 Bears next face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 6. Skipping IR keeps a quicker return possible, but no date for Loveland’s comeback has been announced.