Bears’ Caleb Williams Hits Detractors With 3-Word Jab After Falcons Win

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was the butt of a million jokes over the last month as he rehabbed a hamstring injury, but Williams got the last laugh after a monster day against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Williams led Chicago to a victory on Sunday, October 18 by completing 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. Following the game, the QB had a quick three-word jab for everyone in the media and all of the fans who jeered at him for the way he exited the field in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering his injury.

“Ya’ll like that?” Williams asked reporters cheekily, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

That phrase is a call back to a now infamous video clip of QB Kirk Cousins when he was with the Washington Commanders.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Harnessed Intense Emotion Into Huge Day Against Falcons

Getty Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 11, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Williams’ moment on Sunday was well deserved and well earned, as he was clearly agitated by all of the ridicule he faced in the weeks prior to his return for Chicago — and that emotion shown through throughout the afternoon.

“It’s awesome being back. And after the long weeks of getting back here, trying to get back with the guys … I think the emotions and everything took over,” Williams said during an interview with Erin Andrews of FOX Sports after the game. “I think I did a good job of that, of using my emotions, but also calming down when we got back out on the field and being in control of myself for the guys.”

Andrews also asked Williams about his pinpoint accuracy (83-plus percent completion rate on the day) and how he was able to execute at such a high level after missing so much time.

“I trust my guys, I’ve been telling em’ all week,” Williams responded. “They ran great routes. I tried to throw em’ a good ball, and they made good catches. The O-line blocked their asses off, and the running backs did, too.”

CB Kyler Gordon Made History for Bears Defense in Return

Getty Cornerback Kyler Gordon of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The defense added significant contributions as well, namely nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Gordon saw his first action of the year on Sunday in Atlanta after missing five games with a calf injury, during which he recorded three sacks and forced two fumbles. No Bears defender had logged three sacks in a single game since 1983.

Gordon’s final sack of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. forced a turnover, after which Williams and the Bears RBs salted the game away for an eight-point win.

Chicago will host the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football four days from now.