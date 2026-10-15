Ex-Chicago Bears RB Joins Eagles Amid Jalen Hurts Blood Clot

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 6 tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons. Elsewhere in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers without star QB Jalen Hurts. However, they are bringing in another body in Ian Wheeler.

On Thursday, October 15th, 2026, Adam Schefter revealed the news about Wheeler and the Eagles.

“Eagles have signed RB Ian Wheeler to their practice squad,” the NFL insider wrote on social media.

Jalen Hurts Blood Clot

Of course, this news is overshadowed by Hurts’ unfortunate and serious injury. Ian Rapoport reported on the Hurts news, including a statement from the Eagles organization.

“Breaking: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot. Full statement from the #Eagles on QB Jalen Hurts: “On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.

“Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter.

“On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

Jalen Hurts is in the third season of the five-year, $255 million contract extension that he signed in 2023.

Looking At Ian Wheeler’s Time With the Chicago Bears

Wheeler signed his first contract with the Bears organization on May 9th, 2024.

He was with the organization until August 2025, when the Bears waived him. Following that exit, he joined the New Orleans Saints practice squad that November.

After that brief stint, the Buffalo Bills signed him (and waived him) before the start of the 2026 season.

Wheeler has never played an NFL regular-season game. In two years with the Bears, he played five preseason games. Before the Bills released him, he played three preseason games for Buffalo.