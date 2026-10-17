Chicago Bears Face Surprise Twist With Khalil Mack Trade Before Falcons Game

The Chicago Bears move into Week 6 with a 3-2 record. After a 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers and with Caleb Williams expected back soon, this is good news. Week 6 will present its own challenge with the Atlanta Falcons. However, another potential challenge could be prying Khalil Mack from the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for the Bears’ NFL trade deadline strategy, they may have to look elsewhere on the Chargers and Mack.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero’s new report is pumping the brakes on any trades involving the Chargers.

“Teams are calling Chargers GM Joe Hortiz, who has told multiple GMs the same thing about any potential trade offers: We’re not interested,” Pelissero reported on Saturday, October 17th, via his Substack publication. “Even at 0-5, the Chargers are holding out hope that they’re close to turning things around as they prepare to face the 4-0 Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City. And while things could change fast before the November 10 trade deadline, nobody at The Bolt seems ready to give up and go into fire sale mode.”

As for who the Chargers have been fielding calls from, a few obvious choices stand out.

“Nine-time Pro Bowl edge Khalil Mack is a logical target,” Pelissero wrote. “Several other starters and key contributors on defense—including Bud Dupree, Daiyan Henley, Donte Jackson, Denzel Perryman, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Tuli Tuipulotu—are also in contract years.”

“With many teams needing running back and receiver help, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there are calls about the likes of Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal, and Quentin Johnston too.”

With the Chargers drawing interest from many teams, this does not come across as a smart business decision.

Chicago Bears Need to Trade For Pass Rushers

Mack would be an ideal target for the Bears.

Bringing back the Mack should be a priority for the Bears. This is especially true amid the flurry of injuries and issues the team faces on defense.

On the latest Bears injury report, Dayo Odeyingbo of the defensive line was declared out for Sunday’s game. Additionally, defensive back Tyrique Stevenson is listed as questionable.

Throw into the mix the Montez Sweat suspension and Kyler Gordon being a full participant in practices all week, and the Bears’ defense has a lot of moving parts.

As Bleacher Report has written about recently, “Mack should be the top target for any team with Super Bowl aspirations that happens to need help rushing opposing passers. It’ll be a fairly significant surprise if he remains in Los Angeles beyond next month’s deadline.”

Even without the suspension, the Sweat experiment is wearing out its welcome. Now that he has been suspended, the Bears should push hard to get at least one more pass rusher.

The time for that deal is now, because the Bears play two games in the span of five days.

Chicago Bears Fans Should Cheer For Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6

Heading into Week 6, the Chargers are 0-5. No team has made the playoffs with a 0-5 record, yet the Chargers display their hubris by not exploring the trade market when the odds are heavily stacked against them.

Perhaps heading into their bye week after Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs with a 0-6 record will change their minds.

So for one week, every Bears fan who wants the team to acquire Mack will be cheering for the Chiefs. A loss to the Chiefs, plus extra time to think about the loss, will turn up the heat with Chargers management.

Perhaps a loss to the Chiefs will be the nail in the coffin on the Chargers accepting their fate. If (and when) they do that, Mack should be one of the first players to get dealt.