Bears $50 Million Playmaker Dubbed Team’s Top Trade Candidate

The Chicago Bears recently spent big money on multiple skill players, but much can change in the NFL over just a year or two.

Tight end Cole Kmet inked a deal worth $50 million less than two years ago in July 2023. Now, however, he’s among the franchise’s most likely trade candidates heading into just his age-26 season.

The reason is Colston Loveland, Chicago’s No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 draft, who threatens to supplant Kmet and potentially render his presence on the roster redundant. New head coach Ben Johnson was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions when Bears general manager Ryan Poles offered Kmet the extension. And as an offensive guru who will design Chicago’s scheme and call plays, Johnson will have considerable influence over his personnel.

Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network named Kmet as the team’s most likely trade candidate on Friday, May 2.

On one hand, the Lions used multi-tight end sets at the seventh-highest rate last season (42.5%). It’s entirely possible Johnson intends to pair Loveland and Kmet together and play both significant snaps. However, the Bears also drafted receiver Luther Burden III in the second round and have a host of other veteran receivers that could allow Chicago to lean into 11 personnel more successfully than last year. Kmet is likely no higher than fourth in the receiving pecking order, and potentially fifth depending on Burden’s development. A post-June 1 trade would save the Bears $10 million in cap space, and the dead money would be a minuscule $1.6 million each of the next three years. With three years left of team control, the 26-year-old Kmet could likely fetch a solid return if the Bears pull the plug.

Cole Kmet Has Proven Reliable, Productive Across 5-Year Run With Bears

Ryan Pace, Poles’ predecessor in Chicago, drafted Kmet in the second round back in 2020. Ever since, the 6-foot, 6-inch and 260-pound pass catcher has proven himself an asset to the offense.

Kmet has appeared in all 84 regular season games available to him over his five-year professional career, earning starts in 76 of those contests. He has hauled in 258 passes for 2,592 receiving yards and 19 TDs over that span.

Meanwhile, Loveland put up 56 catches for 582 receiving yards and five scores during his final year at Michigan in 2024.

Ben Johnson Argues Draft Picks Like Colston Loveland Put Good Pressure on Roster

Reporters asked Johnson about his the team’s choices following the draft, to which he responded that the introduction of more competition at certain positions was precisely the point of bringing in some of the rookie talent that the Bears did.

“I think all we did this weekend is we might’ve just turned up the notch a couple of dials for certain people in this building,” Johnson said. “That’s a good thing.”

Members of the offensive line, particularly tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, will now face more competition from younger backup options. Running back D’Andre Swift could also face more competition, as Chicago is pursuing former Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb in free agency.