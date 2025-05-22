Bears Make Multiple Major Preseason Announcements

The Chicago Bears‘ preseason became much clearer heading into the third day of the team’s initial set of OTAs on Thursday, May 22.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic conveyed multiple team announcements via social media, including joint practices against two AFC East Division opponents and the date of Chicago’s first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bears’ preseason game against the Dolphins will be Sunday Aug. 10 at noon. And the Bears will be hosting joint practices at Halas Hall with both Miami and Buffalo this summer. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 22, 2025

“The Bears’ preseason game against the Dolphins will be Sunday, Aug. 10, at noon,” Fishbain posted to X. “And the Bears will be hosting joint practices at Halas Hall with both Miami and Buffalo this summer.”

Chicago will host Buffalo in a preseason contest on Sunday, August 17, before heading to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, August 22.

Bears Face Multiple QB Questions Early in Preseason

Other interesting notes coming out of team workouts include a burgeoning quarterback battle for the No. 2 spot behind Caleb Williams.

Both third-year signal caller Tyson Bagent and longtime NFL veteran Case Keenum took snaps with the second unit on Wednesday, and the battle for the backup QB job figures to play out over the next several weeks and months — likely into preseason game action in August.

New head coach Ben Johnson also addressed recent reports that Williams and his family didn’t want him to land with the Bears ahead of the 2024 draft based on the team’s poor history developing star players at the QB position over its 100-plus-year existence.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson: "It's come to my attention that the quarterback's been out in the media … I wasn't here last year. I can't speak too much to what it was like before he got here. … For my four months on the job, he's been outstanding to work with." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 21, 2025

“It’s come to my attention that the quarterback’s been out in the media,” Johnson said Wednesday, per Fishbain. “I wasn’t here last year. I can’t speak too much to what it was like before he got here. … For my four months on the job, he’s been outstanding to work with.”

Based on the relevant reports, Williams ultimately changed his mind about the Bears and decided he was alright with landing in Chicago after all.

Bears, Ben Johnson Focused on Adding Talent at Skill Positions to Help QB Caleb Williams

Johnson has been pushing Bears players hard during his first preseason as a head coach, which follows three years as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Johnson helped transform the Lions’ attack into one of the league’s best, which is also his mandate in Chicago now one rung higher in the coaching hierarchy. He will design the offense and call the plays during his first campaign at the helm in 2025.

The Bears focused on beefing up the offensive line during the spring, adding two new starting guards via trades and a new starting center by way of free agency.

Chicago then turned its attention to acquiring more offensive weapons for Williams at the skill positions during last month’s NFL draft. That process began with former University of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round. The team followed up that move by drafting slot wide receiver Luther Burden III out of Missouri with the No. 39 overall selection early in the second round.