The Cincinnati Bengals made star wide receiver Tee Higgins inactive with a hamstring injury for their Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Zac Taylor made it clear after the game that the team was going right up until the final moments to decide whether Higgins would play.

The Bengals coach also made it clear that the weather and the stretch they have coming up were more important than this game and that factored into their decision.

“It was right up to it,” said Taylor after the game on when they decided Higgins would sit. “Probably 10:05 a.m. today we really made the decision that he was going to be out.”

Taylor explained what went into the decision.

“I can say that weather factored into that, you know, not knowing how this was going to be and how much we’re going to be able to throw the ball today. If you’re 50/50 on a decision like that with Tee, going into a game we had next week, the smart thing to do is just sit him down.”

The Bengals had 19 pass attempts to 34 rushing attempts. They felt that in a cold game where Higgins would not be needed much as a pass catcher, it would be smart to rest him this week.

The Bengals have a big division game against the Cleveland Browns next week.

Cincinnati Bengals HC Explains Decision to Sit Tee Higgins

Taylor added that the addition of Andrei Iosivas from the IR, as well as an ascension of Colbie Young and Dohnte Meyers, gave him the confidence to sit his star wideout.

“I want to have Tee every time I can get Tee,” admitted Taylor on sitting Higgins. “But I would say we feel like we have a really deep receiver room, so there’s no sense of panic, you know, if we’re down somebody. Really have a ton of confidence.”

Iosivas had two catches for 51 yards with Higgins out. Meyers had one catch for 13 yards and Young added a touchdown catch for a yard.

Bengals Give Higgins a Week Off

Higgins has not been fully healthy in recent weeks. He left the team’s Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. While he was full in practice, he was listed on the injury report through the week.

Then, in Week 11, he had one of his worst performances of the season against the Commanders. Higgins appeared to be healthy throughout the week, but popped up on Friday with a hamstring injury.

With the past two weeks of struggling, combined with the hamstring injury, it looks like the team just wanted to rest him.